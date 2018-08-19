BOX OFFICE
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ shines bright
at the box office
LOS ANGELES
Glitz won over guns as the gilded romance “Crazy Rich Asians” debuted at No. 1 in North American theaters this weekend, surpassing industry expectations and beating out action-packed fare like “Mile 22.”
Warner Bros. estimates that the film earned $25.2 million over the weekend and $34 million since its opening Wednesday. It’s a surefire win for the film, which cost $30 million to produce and went into the weekend with months of buzz and a 93 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Breakout star Henry Golding told The Associated Press on Sunday that the film’s performance is a “testament to the people who are turning up.”
Adapted from Kevin Kwan’s best-seller, “Crazy Rich Asians” stars Constance Wu as an American woman who gets a culture shock meeting her boyfriend’s obscenely wealthy family in Singapore. The studio strategically bumped up the film’s opening to a Wednesday earlier in the summer.
Despite the success of “Crazy Rich Asians,” other films still found audiences this weekend, including Warner Bros. shark movie “The Meg,” which fell only 53 percent in its second weekend, adding $21.2 million. The Jason Statham-led film has now grossed over $300 million worldwide.
Mark Wahlberg’s action-packed “Mile 22,” his fourth collaboration with director Peter Berg, debuted in third place with an estimated $13.6 million. The STX film had a $35 million production budget.
Engaged
Chopra, Jonas
make their
engagement official
NEW YORK
It’s official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engage-ment ring on Chopra’s finger. The two are in India with both of their families.
“Taken ... With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote . On Jonas’ page, he wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”
The 25-year-old Jonas and 36-year-old Chopra had reportedly decided in July to get married after dating for two months.
Jonas gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers musical group and is now a solo artist and actor. Chopra starred in the ABC television drama “Quantico.” She is a former Miss World winner.
BACKSTREET’S BACK, ALRIGHT
Backstreet Boys
fans treated for
injuries after storm
THACKERVILLE, Okla.
An Oklahoma casino says 14 people suffered cuts and bruises when a powerful rainstorm toppled entrance trusses and disrupted the start of an outdoor concert by the Backstreet Boys.
Kym Koch-Thompson, spokeswoman for the WinStar World Casino and Resort, says the concertgoers were treated at the scene following Saturday’s storm, then taken to hospitals in Oklahoma and Texas. She says they were all treated for minor injuries and released. The casino in Thackerville is about 70 miles northwest of Dallas.
The casino says a storm packing winds of up to 80 mph struck the venue about 5:30 p.m. and blew down entrance trusses on about 150 concertgoers who didn’t heed earlier evacuation warnings.
Koch-Thompson says the concert was postponed. A new date hasn’t yet been set.
— Associated Press
