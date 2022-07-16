City Meetings Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONDAY4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: City of Jamaica Beach City Council, city hall, 16628 San Luis Pass Road, 409-737-1142.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Commission Meeting, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-986-5591.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.5 p.m.: Texas City Planning Board, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.TUESDAY6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.THURSDAY6:30 p.m.: City of La Marque Parks Board, 1109-B Bayou Road, 409-938-9202.July 266:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.July 285 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: 2021-22 Galveston County girls high school athlete of the yearMeeting this week to consider charges in woman's deathMan wounded during game room robberyTwo die by gunshots in suspected murder-suicide in League CityHouse marked for demolition one of several in Galveston's sightsGalveston Bagel Company slows its roll; Bronco Burrito comes bucking back to islandWilliams paid nearly $200K in severance for departureWoman run over at Santa Fe residence over the weekend identifiedPolice looking for man who robbed Friendswood bankSafety becomes concern after packed Fourth of July in Galveston Collections40 Under 40: Meet the 2022 honoreesHouston Zoo releases sea turtles in GalvestonPilot Club of Dickinson holds annual Fourth of July Children’s ParadeCrowds pack beaches, seawall for Fourth of July CelebrationsGalveston celebrates Fourth of JulyGalveston Beach Band Celebrates Summer with MusicLeague City celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks showCity of Galveston unveils McGuire Dent sculpture at recreation centerSummer Series highlights youngsters' horsemanship, cattle skills CommentedGalveston has no choice but to ban all farmers market 'events' (146) Randy Weber's either clueless, corrupt, or both (133) I won't celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights (108) 'Drag queen story time' canceled over safety concerns in Galveston (107) Guest commentary: Trump tribalism threatens democracy (95) Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion (93) Guest editorial: The Dallas Morning News says Texas GOP platform leaves conservatives homeless (69) Women gather in anger, fear in wake of abortion bans (53) Galveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming Juneteenth (50) Supreme Court has taken us down the rabbit hole (47)
