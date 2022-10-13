A district court judge has issued a temporary injunction against a homeowner and his tenant in a lawsuit by a neighbor who accuses them of creating a nuisance and violating both state law and city codes by operating an auto-repair business and dumping toxic chemicals in streets, sewers and yards.
Judge Lonnie Cox of the 56th District Court signed the order Oct. 6 against Marvin Johnson, who rents the house, and Raymond Taylor, who owns it, as part of a lawsuit over activities at 3121 Mar-Ann Drive, according to court records.
Joel Newman, who lives near the property, sued asserting defendants had been dumping or spilling toxic and hazardous fluids in surrounding streets and sewer systems, and operating an auto-repair business in violation of city codes.
“Neighbors of the house have shown that the residents are dumping oil transmission fluids and other car scraps,” attorney Nathan Swoyer, who is representing Newman, said.
Johnson didn't respond to requests for comment. Taylor couldn't be reached for comment.
The injunction orders Johnson to refrain from spilling and dumping toxic chemicals near the property and working on automobiles that don't belong to Johnson or his relatives.
Cox also ordered the defendants against "threatening the other party in person or in any other manner including, by telephone or other electronic voice transmission, video chat, in writing or electronic messaging," according to court records.
The order instructs defendants to refrain from taking any "unlawful action against any person, intending by this action to annoy or alarm the other party," according to court records.
The order specifically forbids the "use of vulgar, profane, obscene, or indecent language" or "coarse or offensive manner, with the intent to annoy or alarm the other party," according to court records.
Newman asserts activities at the house have violated numerous city ordinances, Swoyer said.
Those ordinances are listed in section 68 of the city’s code of ordinances, which details the prohibition of sewer deposits, disposal of stormwater, and unpolluted drainage.
“No person shall discharge or cause to be discharged into the sewer or drainage system of the city, directly or indirectly, any of the following described matters, waters or wastes,” the ordinance states.
Substances capable of creating a public nuisance are listed as being one of those matters. Other matters listed include gasoline, fuel oil, and any other water or waste containing toxic or poisonous substances.
“In the long run, the mess at 3121 Mar-Ann needs to be cleaned up,” Swoyer said. “The real question is who is going to pay to clean it up?”
A typical protocol for code ordinance violations in the city involves a code compliance team reporting to the area to assess and identify what the issue is before determining what needs to be done, City Manager Cesar Garcia said.
“This is the first I am hearing about this particular incident,” Garcia said.
