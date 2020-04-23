Concern over the rise in nursing home-related positive COVID-19 cases and fatalities has been spotlighted across the country in recent days, including in a Wall Street Journal report published on Thursday. Reporting of data by facilities, counties and states is patchwork and spotty, according to the report.
Some data reported in the story were:
• 10,000 of over 46,000 U.S. deaths by COVID-19 were related to long-term care facilities.
• Though some states still have not reported data on deaths in nursing facilities, 107,000 facilities in more than 35 states either report data online or responded to requests for information.
• Some states report details of the number of positive cases with specifics about facilities, but aren’t releasing fatality data.
• 4,800 facilities reported 56,000 positive COVID-19 tests among staff and residents.
• New York, Florida and California started listing names of facilities with positive COVID-19 cases this week, citing a need for transparency for families with loved ones in those homes or for those looking for a safe place for a relative.
• Minnesota’s state health department reported 131 of 179 deaths were linked to long-term care facilities. Massachusetts reported 55 percent of its total COVID-19 deaths were linked to long-term care facilities.
