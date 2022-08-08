A Hitchcock officer shot and wounded the driver of a vehicle that struck him after a high-speed chase that ended in Houston, police said.
The high-speed chase, which Houston police are investigating, began at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when Sgt. Mary Wooldridge of the Hitchcock Police Department tried to pull over the driver of a white Dodge Challenger on state Highway 6 at Delany Road, police said.
Hitchcock officers said they witnessed a white Challenger speeding in the 8300 block of state Highway 6 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. When officers attempted the traffic stop, the driver reduced his speed but continued to flee from officers, according to Houston police. Hitchcock police pursued the driver, police said.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Harris County Office deputies also joined the pursuit, according to Houston city officials.
As the chase approached Interstate 10 from North Shepherd, the suspect began to slow down again, according to the Hitchcock Police Department.
The driver of the Challenger stopped the vehicle at 1816 Shepherd Drive. When Sanford approached the vehicle, the Challenger struck Sanford, police said.
Sanford, who had his weapon drawn, fired his gun, striking the driver in the arm, police said.
Dannyhau Nguyen, 32, was charged Monday with felony evading.
Nguyen was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and Sanford was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, police said. Both Nguyen and Sanford arrived in stable condition, according to officials.
Sanford was treated for his injuries and released later in the day, according to Hitchcock authorities.
“Officer Sanford is resting at his home and is doing fine,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said. “He should be able to fully recover and be back this week.”
Additional charges are pending in both Galveston and Harris counties, according to Hitchcock authorities.
When a law enforcement discharges a weapon in the Houston city limits, it has to be investigated by the Houston Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney's Office, according to Houston city officials.
“The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation while Hitchcock Police Department will conduct a lateral investigation and review,” Hitchcock authorities said.
Nguyen was in the custody of Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond, police said.
