A Conroe man on Monday was found guilty of a felony over the death of a League City woman killed in a 2019 hit-and-run crash.
Coleman Weber, 24, was found guilty of accident involving death in the crash that killed Victoria Santillan. Accident involving death is a second-degree felony and carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Santillan was struck by car driven by Weber on Nov. 27, 2019, as she was walking on West Main Street late in the evening, police said.
Santillan, a mother of two, died on Thanksgiving, a week before her planned wedding date, her family said.
Prosecutors said Weber didn’t stop despite knowing that he had struck someone. He was pulled over by an off-duty Pearland police officer who witnessed the crash and stopped two miles from where the crash occurred.
Police found an open beer container in Weber’s car after he was stopped and he told police he had been drinking at a friend’s house and was still feeling the effects of alcohol when he was stopped, according to an arrest report.
Weber initially was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury. After Santillan died, he was charged with accident involving death. Prosecutors later added a driving while intoxicated misdemeanor charge, and Weber was indicted on intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.
Weber was found not guilty of manslaughter and guilty of accident involving death, according to court records.
The outcome of the misdemeanor charge was delayed until the felony charges were determined, according to court records.
Weber’s attorney didn’t return a phone call on Tuesday. The jury hadn’t returned with a sentence against Weber as of late Tuesday afternoon.
