The most recent survey we made of TV commercials had to do with all those pleasant visions of scenery or tales of people helping other people and spreading love all over.
I loved them, and you did, too, according to a couple of comments. But now we are back in the real world of advertising, where reign the shouters and the droners, the purveyors of pills and pillows.
Oh, yes, there’s a new pillow shining on the screen, pushing aside for a bit the guy who sent everyone, including Donald Trump, scurrying for a My Pillow.
I am assuming Donald bought one, since the pillow guy claimed to have contributed a lot to the Trump campaign.
But there are others more objectionable gracing our airwaves.
Some have been off the screen for a while, which has been a real pleasure.
Now they are back, and I can’t manage to hit the pause button fast enough to strangle their first words, which are obnoxious.
I’m talking about the grown-up people using asinine baby talk to try to sell some gel kind of candy.
I’m telling the sponsors who paid for this ad that I would not buy any of their products under any circumstances.
I’m aware that lots of advertisers stretch the truth in lots of ways, but some blatant car manufacturers simply lie outright, and I don’t like it.
If you believe what you hear or read on the news, and most of the time I do, car manufacturers are having a hard time rolling their stock off the assembly lines because of shortages in supplies, especially things like the chips, which run the computers that now run the cars.
But there’s one car ad that blasts over the air that cars are arriving in their dealerships routinely, ready to supply the needs of all the customers waiting with bated breath.
And that’s just not true.
Among other obnoxious ad folk are the ones who spill some liquid in the direction of a photo or a lottery ticket and yell in fear as the liquid spreads. They grab the paper towels and save the day.
I think you could still redeem a lottery ticket, even if it had spilled liquid on it. Don’t you?
The scariest ad running these days shows lightning strikes and stabbing coils of metal and all manner of agonizing pain. Do you know what all these are foretelling?
It’s not an invasion of aliens or even an attack by the Russians or Chinese.
It’s shingles.
Another annoying example of ad extremism shows the guy who realizes that his oil change has happened so quickly he hasn’t had time to drink his coffee.
So, he gulps it down, spattering it all over him like an idiot.
Do oil change folks think we are all idiots?
The final dummy in an encyclopedia of dumbness is the guy who gets his hand stuck in the Pringles can. If he can’t manage to extricate his paw, he deserves to spend his life with a can on his hand.
Be careful what you watch. Apparently the TV commercial people believe dumbness might be catching.
