LEAGUE CITY
The Helen Hall Library has joined a national trend of forgoing late fees for overdue library materials.
The city council Tuesday passed a resolution to make the public library “fine-free” at the urging of the library’s board and employees, who provided data about the benefit collected at other libraries statewide and nationwide.
“The goal was to relieve our patrons of extra fees because by charging a fee, it puts a burden,” Helen Hall Library board vice chair Kathy Nenninger said.
Over the past 25 years, library users had amassed $260,000 in unpaid fines and fees at Helen Hall Library, officials said. Those will be forgiven under the resolution.
“They had a whole study and examples of where it had been done in the past and what the impact was financially and in people returning books,” Councilman Nick Long said of the library board’s data. “It was well thought-out.”
The studies had found libraries without fines reported higher returns on overdue materials and a drop in late returns. Revenues from fines at the library also have decreased in recent years because books are more widely available, especially digitally, because fewer people are renewing library cards and because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent years, libraries across the nation have been dropping late fees for library books. In early 2017, 92 percent of American libraries charged late fees and fines, according to a Library Journal survey.
Throughout the county, the Rosenberg Library in Galveston and the Moore Memorial Library in Texas City also have gone fine-free within the past year.
An average of $53,000 in fines from overdue books have been reported at the Helen Hall Library since 2017. An average of $40,000 has been paid annually, official said.
Overdue book fines at the library hit a peak in 2018, with more than $72,000 reported. The lowest amount of fines came in 2020 at less than $34,000, according to Helen Hall Library’s fine statistics.
“It made the library staff have to go chase down people with these fees, and we’re talking 75 cents or something,” Long said. “It was kind of silly and a waste of time for library workers.”
In addition, the board’s data also found libraries reported costs associated with overdue fines were equal to or surpassed library revenues.
Another factor in going fine-free is to accommodate low-income families, whose children visit the library for book and computer access. Library cards are issued to minors under the financial responsibility of adults, though access can be blocked if parents or caregivers owe fees.
“These are the people who need to go to the library, read and be accepted there,” Nenninger said of the necessity of libraries for minors.
The new library policy went into effect immediately. Although late fees no longer will be charged, patrons will have to pay replacement costs for books unreturned for more than 30 days.
