GALVESTON
The number of coronavirus tests being conducted in Galveston County will ramp up significantly today, the county’s top health official said.
Between March 2 and Wednesday, only 134 coronavirus tests collected in the county were completed, the Galveston County Health District said Thursday. That number could nearly double today as the county prepares to greatly increase its testing capacity, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
The tests will be completed at the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Keiser said.
“The testing situation is going to improve dramatically,” Keiser said.
The medical branch would be able to complete between 100 and 200 tests a day, he said.
The medical branch’s priority will be testing samples collected during the past two weeks and awaiting analysis, Keiser said.
Keiser wouldn’t disclose how many samples had been collected but not tested.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to go through the backlog pretty quick, and get those reported out,” he said.
Of the 134 tests completed in Galveston County, only three have been positive cases, while 131 were negative cases, Keiser said. One other person from Galveston County, a Friendswood woman, has tested positive for coronavirus — however. she was tested and quarantined in Travis County.
The increased testing might mean the number of confirmed cases in the county will grow, Keiser said.
Although Keiser expected local tests to be completed more quickly and in greater numbers, the health district was not yet prepared to announce plans for drive-through testing or generalized testing of people not showing symptoms of infection, he said.
“When we get to the place where we can seamlessly do all the places we want to do, then we’ll start looking at drive-throughs,” Keiser said.
