My allegiance and support of Ball High School can’t be questioned. The article (“Alumni upset new stadium won’t include running track,” The Daily News, July 28) not only made me sad because it was an attack not only on the community of Galveston, but the current and former students who were lucky enough to attend the best school in the whole wide world who support the bond.
I’m a proud graduate of the Ball High School Class of 1989 and an active alumni who’s heavily involved not only in Ball High School, but in other Galveston Independent School District schools and events.
It’s important to me to express to those track alumni who feel slighted that there won’t be a competitive track at the new stadium that instead of complaining, why not celebrate the fact that our future generation of students will be able to play in a state-of-the-art stadium that’s on par with other schools in Galveston County?
It’s been well known for decades that Kermit Courville Stadium has been the laughingstock of not only the county, but in this region. Our athletes, as well as visitors, don’t have an adequate locker room to meet in or change in and out of uniforms in. The stands, which finally were upgraded in 2010, left much to be desired. And don’t even get me started on the concession stands and restrooms.
As an avid fan of Tornado football, I travel to most away games and I visit these other stadiums. They are wonderful, featuring the most up-to-date technology, appealing to the eye and they give a sense of pride to not only the athletes on the field, but to the parents, staff and community who are there in support of their team.
Stadiums aren’t just for athletes either. You have students who are in the marching band, who utilize the field, as well as dance teams who have to perform in those same stadiums on Friday nights, too. There’s no greater feeling than stepping out on the field and seeing your family and friends in the stands to support you. And I would know because I also was a member of the marching band at Ball High School.
I understand that our track history at Ball is one that put our school on the map in Texas and across this nation. But to suggest that “history” will disappear because there won’t be a track at the new stadium is far from the truth. We haven’t held track meets at Kermit Courville Stadium in decades.
Would it be nice to host district meets and other major track events on the island? Yes. However, instead of complaining, I’d suggest that those wanting to preserve history think about the students of the future.
There’s nothing wrong with honoring our past, but moving forward for all students is what’s best and one that should be commended for future generations to come. Remember, “Once a Tor, always a Tor.”
Angela Wilson is a 1989 graduate of Ball High School and the former community news editor for The Daily News.
