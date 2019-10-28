Movie producer Robert Evans, right, and actor Jack Nicholson attend a basketball game between the Memphis Grizzlies’ and Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2007. A representative for Evans, the producer of “Chinatown” who helped shepherd films including “The Godfather” and “Harold and Maude” to the screen as chief of Paramount Pictures, confirmed that Evans passed away on Saturday. He was 89. No other details were immediately available.