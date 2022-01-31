Two people have been charged with gun-related felonies in connection to a November shootout at the Mainland City Centre that left at least one person wounded.
Jaleel Faison and Ashton Willis both were charged earlier this month with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm, according to police records.
The charges came after an investigation into an early morning gunfight outside World Gym, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway on Nov. 28. Two people, including Willis, were shot and transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment, according to arrest affidavits.
Faison was among a group of men stopped in the hospital parking lot that morning after a police officer noticed a man hiding a AR-15 rifle under a car, according to the affidavit. Willis was first contacted by police while he was receiving treatment inside the hospital.
Both men initially denied being involved in the shooting, according to the affidavit.
When police reviewed security camera video from the time of the shooting, they saw Willis confronting another man in the parking lot, according to the affidavit. The video showed Willis first trying to hit the man and then shooting at him with a handgun, according to the complaint.
The unnamed man got a gun from a car and shot back, hitting Willis, according to the complaint.
The video also showed Faison firing at the unknown man, according to the complaint.
The man ran away around the building. Shortly after, a silver vehicle returned and it occupants began shooting “wildly” into the open parking lot, according to the complaint. About 50 people were in the parking lot at the time, and one person was hit, according to the complaint.
Police obtained warrants for Faison and Willis’ arrest in December.
Willis was arrested in Houston on Jan. 11, according to police records. He was released on $40,000 bond on Jan. 12, according to court records.
Faison was arrested in Galveston on Jan. 6. On the same day, Faison was charged with aggravated assault over a Jan. 4 shooting in Galveston in which he’s accused of shooting at the house of a man charged with murder in the February 2021 shooting of Tyreece Beverly.
Faison was indicted on a felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity in January 2021. He was accused, along with three other people, of being part of a criminal street gang that conspired to smuggle firearms.
Faison was in custody at the Galveston County Jail on $120,000 bond as of Monday, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.