If you don't have a backyard where you might attract migrators, here are safe places to go and see spring migrating birds, as well as those that make Galveston Island home. Be sure to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from other birders.
• Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, Galveston – mature oaks, places to spread out, places to sit, on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, good urban birding spot
• 8 Mile Road, Galveston – off Stewart Road, brush on west side, pasture on east side, good open space for birding and birding by car. Visit www.galvestonnaturetourism.org and click Birding, then Birding by Car for directions and more information.
• Artist Boat Coastal Preserve, Edward and Helen Oppenheimer Bird Observatory, Stewart Road at Settegast Road, parking lot off Stewart Road — observatory structure to view birds on a pond; trail through the brush to the east of the parking lot.
• Lafitte’s Cove Nature Preserve, 3503 Eckert Dr., Galveston — during spring, the woods on the left of the entrance are a good place to see colorful migrants such as Baltimore orioles, indigo buntings, tanagers, warblers and vireos.
• Corps Woods off of Ferry Road, Galveston — a good place to see painted bunting, rose-breasted grosbeak, American redstart and other migrating birds.
