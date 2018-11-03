The Murillo Family hosted more than sixty-five relatives from across Texas and around the country at Fisherman’s Wharf on Galveston Island last Saturday night. Galveston College Foundation honored the family with a beautiful rosewood photo plaque in memory of Mr. Jesus and Mrs. Jesse Murillo for whom the Murillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship was founded at the College.
Maria S. Tripovich, director of the Office of Development/Galveston College Foundation and Grants told the family that since 2002 more than 50 students received support from the scholarship funded by The Murillo Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering Company-Houston.
Among recent Murillo scholars are Josephine Flores, Victor Gonzales, Edna Martinez Rodriguez, and Perla O. Alvarez. All received the performance based scholarship in the arts, humanities or applied sciences and/or technical health sciences. Among the guests were J. Ray Murillo, Janet Murillo, Ann Murillo, Donna Murillo, Tracy Murillo, Nivia Wilson, and Brian Bachik. Ray Murillo recalled that his parents, Jesus and Jesse, taught “the meaning of family and the value of education”. It is a proud family tradition that they gladly share with the students at Galveston College. For further information about how to establish an endowed scholarship, please contact the Development and Galveston College Foundation Office at (409) 944-1303 or email mtripovi@gc.edu.
Clint Wayne Brown is the Navy veteran & former Galveston County Constable Pct. 2 who performs “Taps” at 21st & Postoffice and Olympia Grill Pier 21 at sunset in Galveston. On Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the afternoon, he will honor those veterans who have served, who are currently serving, and those who never came home.
At 1:30 pm, Mr. Brown, along with other veterans, will be standing at attention for one hour in honor of all veterans at the esplanade located at 61st street and Seawall Blvd in Galveston, Texas. Following the 61st street location, he will honor veterans by standing at attention on Seawall Blvd in front of Gaido’s Restaurant in Galveston. From Gaido’s, the group will honor all veterans at the Spot, and then the Poop Deck. At approximately 3:45pm, he will stand at attention and Salute Veterans at Olympia Grill Pier 21 at 21st street and Harborside Blvd.
Mr. Brown is inviting all veterans and family members who would like to join him in participating in this event to contact him at the phone number or email listed below. Mr. Brown has been unable to perform “Taps” on some evenings this month due to a recent surgery. On Friday at 21st and Post office Street, there was a dedication and unveiling of a monument honoring Korean War veteran Guy Taylor, who started the tradition of performing “Taps” at dusk each night in Galveston. Another purpose of the dedication was to salute all Veterans.
If interested in participating in this event, please notify Clint Wayne Brown by phone: 409-771- 4658 or email: ClintBrown@me.com.
Amber Jinkins hosted a celebration party on Saturday, October 27th at her fsshionable home in Fish Village for her daughter, Haley Thompson, who recently passed the CPA Exam. Haley is the granddaughter of Dr. AJ Jinkins Jr. and Marcia Moore (Rozelle). Congratulations Haley Thompson, CPA.
Happy Birthday to Martin Colman, Delma Bennett Arcidiacono, Bobby Stanton, Ian Thomas, Diane Polzin, Wendy Young O’Donohoe, Rita Sass Wichlep and Margo Lynn Nieves.
