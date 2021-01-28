TEXAS CITY
Losing most of her clothing to a tornado earlier this month was bad, Cassandra Asberry said. Losing her favorite black wool-and-leather jacket was awful, she said.
She had to throw it out after it molded. Asberry left the jacket in her bedroom closet, which was exposed to rain after the storm ripped off the roof of her apartment building.
Worst of all, though, was losing her home. But three weeks after being displaced, Asberry was able to reclaim some normalcy with the help of the American Red Cross and her apartment complex, Tradewinds Apartments, 1919 13th Ave. N. She now has a two-bedroom apartment.
The Red Cross and Tradewinds Apartments assisted about 400 people displaced by the Jan. 6 tornado to move into new accommodations. The humanitarian organization and apartment complex provided them temporary shelter, food and a plan to help them recover from the disaster.
‘SAFETY NET’
The Texas City tornado damaged 110 homes. The Red Cross and community partners served more than 3,900 meals and snacks and provided more than 1,410 overnight shelter stays since that time.
The Red Cross put Asberry and other displaced Tradewinds Apartments residents in a hotel and provided daily meals until Jan. 26, said Jackie Drake, regional communications director for the Red Cross.
“It’s important the Red Cross responds to a crisis even when there is a pandemic because we’re the safety net for so many families,” Drake said.
The Red Cross worked with local apartment landlords for three weeks to identify long-term housing for the displaced Tradewinds residents, Drake said. As more residents devised plans for their next moves, the Red Cross slowed its operation. More than 40 trained virtual and in-person Red Cross workers helped the residents find places to go.
Tradewinds Apartments helped many of its residents return to the complex, Drake said. Tradewinds declined to comment.
The families still have caseworkers check on them to ensure they’re doing well, Drake said.
Texas City resident Raquel Wondrak and her children are doing better after being uprooted by the tornado, Wondrak said. The Red Cross helped her move into an apartment and gave her money for the deposit and first month’s rent, she said. It also gave her and other residents money to buy resources lost in the storm such as clothes, diapers or medication, she added.
“I really appreciate that they were there each step along the way,” Wondrak said. “Nobody wants to start over, but I’m happy I can do it.”
‘NORMALCY’
Asberry is happy to be back in a place she can call home, she said, adding she missed cooking in a kitchen.
Night rain still frightens her a little because it reminds her of the night of the tornado, she said.
Her warm, black wool-and-leather jacket is gone. But she still has a snug hoodie and optimism to keep her comfortable.
“I feel some normalcy coming back,” Asberry said. “Things aren’t going to be like they were before, but I’m glad it’s coming together.”
