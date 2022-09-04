GALVESTON
University of Texas Medical Branch researchers earned a perfect score on their renewal of a nearly $4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, officials said.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 8:11 pm
Researchers at the Center for Violence Prevention at the medical branch received the rare score on their renewal of a grant focussing on long-term effectiveness of dating violence prevention program.
The program, known as Fourth R, is presented to middle schoolers to teach them the dangers of abusive relationships and the benefits of healthy ones.
“I am thrilled to receive such a rare perfect score,” said researcher Jeff Temple, vice dean for research at the School of Nursing and the director of the Center for Violence Prevention.
“This recognizes our exceptional team of researchers, as well as the major impact this study has on the field of dating violence intervention,” Temple said.
In the program, Temple, along with researchers Elizabeth Baumler, Leila Wood and Shannon Guillot-Wright, examine the long-term benefits of healthy relationships.
The program is remarkable and can advance and sustain the impact of dating violence intervention, the National Institutes of Health said.
The research team is hoping for four more years of funding and to expand the program to a wider audience.
“Ultimately we hope this program will be adopted more widely and lead to large reductions in dating violence and produce the associated short- and long-term outcomes on a national scale,” Temple said.
