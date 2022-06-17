In the wake of celebrating our newest national holiday, Juneteenth, I sought to find the history behind it.
As a Texan, I had certainly heard about this celebration, however, never once was I taught about the history behind it. Not in Texas History as a seventh grader, nor as a history major had this topic ever been broached in depth.
So, when Juneteenth became a national holiday, I wondered why a day of remembrance for Texas was picked up as a national holiday. My quest to find out the answers and being an adult programming librarian looking for programming opportunities lead me straight to Dr. Juneteenth himself, Sam Collins, a local Galveston historian.
Collins has been an active member of his community and an essential part of sharing its historical legacy. He has been a member of several committees, including the Juneteenth Legacy Project, The Ruby Bridges Foundation, and National Trust for Historic Preservation, among others.
In my years as a programming librarian, I can honestly say that the presentation Collins gave at the library was by far one of my favorites. Not only was it interesting and educational — it was thought-provoking.
The conversations that were had during his presentation were conversations that we should all have as Americans dealing with the tough topic of race relations. It gave clarity to a little-known celebration that has now been catapulted to a national holiday.
It also made me realize just how crucial Galveston has been to our national history and not just because of the 1900 Storm. Galveston seems to have been a place that led the change in making our country better.
It is also the place that wonderful figures such as Jessie McGuire Dent, Leon Augustus Morgan and Norris Wright Cuney called home.
Don’t know about them? I didn’t either, and that is a shame. How, as someone who was born and raised in Texas, did I not know about the significance of Galveston and these legends that seem to have been erased from history?
So as Juneteenth comes and goes, I hope that I have inspired you to learn more about this holiday. Visit Galveston, The Bryan Museum and the Rosenberg Library.
You should also talk to Collins, or visit your local library to checkout Juneteenth books.
Celebrating is great, but knowing our history as Americans gives us connections to the past whose consequences are still with us.
It allows us to understand why things are the way they are, and helps us build connections to events and people, both in the past and present.
