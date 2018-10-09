LA MARQUE
The search for a new city manager in La Marque is on and officials want someone with business experience and connections to lure large corporate operations to the city.
City council members at their meeting Monday approved an $18,850 contract with Friendswood-based Ron Cox Consulting to search for a city manager to replace Carol Buttler, who retired in August. The search likely will last until 2019, said Mayor pro tem Keith Bell, who is on the search committee.
“We don’t want to rush this,” he said.
The new city manager, who will take interim City Manager Charlene Warren’s place, will need to fill the position during a time of growth and rebranding for the city, Bell said.
La Marque, with a 2018 population of 16,766, is Galveston County’s second- fastest growing, officials said. The population grew nearly 11 percent between 2010 and 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
“The new city manager needs to be uniquely equipped to build on our momentum here,” Bell said. “He or she will need to be a person who understands how to grow our business sector. We need to attract new businesses, and I don’t mean small businesses, but larger businesses. The new city manager should be able to engage corporate partners.”
The largest employers in La Marque include Walmart, with 400 employees; Sam’s Club, with 152 employees; and Crescent Electric, with 150 employees, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city, said.
City leaders want to attract businesses that would encourage people to stay in La Marque to shop, she said.
“People leave and spend money elsewhere,” Merritt said, noting that city officials signed off on a new downtown revitalization plan last month. “We see that as an opportunity.”
La Marque lost more than $174.4 million in 2017 to people leaving town to buy food and beverages, according to statistics provided by the city.
It lost more than $142 million from people buying construction materials outside of La Marque, according to the city.
The new city manager will help shore these numbers up and aim even higher, Bell said.
“The next city manager should have existing partnerships with these types of partners and corporations that they could bring here,” he said. “They might have a connection with Apple or Valero or something else. The bottom line is they’re connected. A lot of it is going to depend on that skill set because we want to grow. We want a city manager who knows how to develop economically.”
