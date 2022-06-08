The Galveston City Council is obliged to hear a pitch from island cab companies about raising the rates they can charge consumers for their services.
The council assumed that responsibility when it assumed for itself the authority to regulate those business transactions in the first place.
At issue are some of the things every other business and the public at large are having to deal with right now — inflation, especially soaring fuel prices, and difficulty finding labor.
Rising fuel prices are making business difficult for taxi services, Max Zorbas, chief operating officer of Galveston Yellow Cab, told a Daily News reporter this week.
Taxi services in Galveston can charge a maximum of $3 for the first quarter of a mile and 60 cents for each additional quarter of a mile, according to the city code.
A cab also can charge $30 an hour of metered time.
Zorbas would like to increase rates to $3.40 for the first quarter of a mile and to 75 cents for every quarter of a mile after that, he said.
He also wants to increase the rate for an hour of metered time to $40, he said.
The average price of gasoline in May was $4.55 per gallon, almost 48 percent more than $3.08, which was the average price per gallon in May 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
It’s the highest average monthly gasoline price since 1993, according to the administration.
Companies are struggling to find drivers as well, and increasing rates could entice more to work, said Herb Foreman, who operates a car service called HF Quality Taxi & Shuttle.
“Since the pandemic, a lot of drivers found other things to do since there were no cruise ships,” Foreman said.
The cabs also are facing competitive pressure from ride hailing companies such Uber and Lyft, in part because those companies face fewer regulations.
If cab companies want to increase the fee rate, they must to convince at least two city council members to put the matter on the council’s agenda for deliberation and a vote, according to the city.
That shouldn’t take a whole lot of convincing.
Nothing the companies have argued as justification for rate adjustments is dubious. Evidence that everything is more expensive now than it was a year or two ago is overwhelming.
It’s also compelling that cab companies haven’t gotten a rate increase since 2008, according to the city.
That was 14 years ago by the calendar and an eon ago in terms of market change.
In that context, increases the cab companies seek don’t seem exorbitant; and if they are, the market will reject the increases and the cab companies, not the city, will suffer the consequences.
But the initial question isn’t whether the rate hikes are good or bad, necessary or not.
The initial question is whether the city council will even entertain a discussion about the merits of the request.
On that question, the city council has no option but to put the matter on an agenda for discussion and a vote.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.