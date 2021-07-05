Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.