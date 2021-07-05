GALVESTON
Glen Mulvaney Jr. stood on the concrete at Pier 21 and watched as the Carnival Vista pulled away from the dock and backed along the ship channel.
Dressed in a bright-yellow shirt and safety vest, Mulvaney had walked over to the port from the parking lot where he’d been working all morning. It was his first day back on the job for more than a year.
“It took a sec to get back into it,” Mulvaney said.
But just a second. He’d expected something to be different about the passengers as they dropped off their cars and loaded into shuttles.
“It was almost like we never left,” he said. “Everybody was the same. We had your social distancing and masks and everything. But mood wise, everything was the same.”
The past weekend revived the Port of Galveston in a way not seen in 16 months. More than 2,500 cruise passengers boarded Vista for the first paid cruise from Texas since March 2020.
Passengers were required to wear masks and show proof of vaccinations as they entered Cruise Terminal 1 hours before the ship pulled away. The requirement was among the precautions Carnival implemented to return to business after the long shutdown, which cost the company billions in revenue.
The vaccination requirement has been controversial in some quarters; passengers who had scheduled trips but weren’t inoculated had to rebook or cancel. But people boarding the ship said they were grateful for Carnival’s policy, partly because it meant fewer restrictions on board.
“We’ve been waiting a long time, and we’ve had six cruises canceled,” said Patricia Debowsky, a Florida resident who boarded Vista with her husband and son Saturday afternoon.
“I was a little leery about the unvaccinated being allowed,” she said. “Not because I felt unsafe, but because we didn’t have to wear a mask and all the protocol. I’m kind of glad that they’re doing it vaccinated.”
“I feel bad for the unvaccinated,” she said. “But that’s consequences.”
Port officials said they had heard rumors of an anti-vaccine protest planned as the ship made its departure. But as the Vista started backing into the Galveston Ship Channel at 4 p.m., the only shouts at the pier were from people waving the ship goodbye.
The Vista will return to Galveston on July 10 after making stops in Honduras and Mexico.
Despite the precautions, port officials said it was possible, if not likely, a COVID case would emerge on a ship operating from Galveston eventually.
“We may have a few,” port Director Rodger Rees said. “You’re not going to be able to control that. We’ve done everything we can.”
Cases of COVID on the Vista, or other ships departing Galveston in coming weeks, probably wouldn’t cause too much concern among locals, Rees said.
“I don’t think the public will react because the public has been around this for a long time and they know it’s still floating around out there,” Rees said. “There’s going to be some cases. The good thing is that we know what to look for.”
Vaccines have shown the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent its most serious symptoms. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still strongly recommends against people traveling on cruise ships because of the risk of spread in the close quarters aboard ships.
Carnival reached agreements with the Galveston County Health District, the University of Texas Medical Branch and other entities outlining procedures they would follow if cases emerged on the ships.
As of Monday morning, no problems had been reported aboard the Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.