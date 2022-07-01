While plenty of attention has been aimed at scorching high daily temperatures over the past month, warming overnight low temperatures, like those Galveston experienced in May and June, are the stealthy, often overlooked and persistent signal of systematic change in weather conditions, or climate change, in southeast Texas and across the world, experts say.
That portends plenty of complications for the Galveston-Houston area’s future and a pretty steamy present, despite July 1’s cloudy, rainy respite, meteorologists and climatologists agree.
In May and June 2022, record warm lows were set night after night, especially in Galveston, according to Houston-based Space City Weather forecaster Matt Lanza.
“Don’t even get me started on Galveston,” Lanza said in a wrap-up of May-June weather published on June 24. “The island has set or tied 33 warm low temperature records just since May 1.”
In Galveston County, the data is clear, according to local weather historian Stan Blazyk, self-described statistics junkie and Galveston County Daily News weather columnist and blogger. Warmer nighttime lows are a well-established phenomenon not just over the past two months but over decades.
Average daily low temperatures in May measured by the National Weather Service in 30-year increments, for example, show that from 1991-2020, the average nighttime low was 72.4 degrees for our area. From 2021 until now, that May temperature average rose to 75.8, Blazyk said.
“So far in June, League City’s average low is 79.5 degrees and Galveston has been 82.7,” Blazyk said June 29.
Houston and even League City can attribute higher nighttime lows to heat islands created by urban sprawl, Lanza said.
But in Galveston, warmer lows are more likely because of “the blanket of warm water surrounding Galveston Island,” Blazyk said.
“Water temperatures this summer have been as high as 92, but dropped to 88.2 degrees the last week of June,” Blazyk said, emphasizing that water temperatures like those used to be considered August levels.
“Sea surface temperatures in the northwest Gulf are running 1 to 2 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Blazyk said.
Exceptionally warm water temperatures fuel warmer nights on average and, significantly, increase the strength of hurricanes once they’ve formed, a major concern for seasonal hurricane forecasters like Matthew Rosencrans of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
The biggest threat of warmer waters is the potential for rapid intensification of storms once they’ve formed, Rosencrans said in an NBC News report last week.
“As the storm gets closer to the coast, it’s just going to have that much more energy to work with,” Rosencrans said.
Warmer waters and warmer nights also necessitate more air conditioning for places like Galveston County, presenting a paradox: The more air conditioning is used, more hot air is released into the nighttime air, raising ambient temperatures and taxing electrical grids, potentially leading to more power outages.
Then there are the immediate dangers posed by warmer nights to those with no air conditioning, especially the elderly, sick and young children.
“A short-term impact of warmer nights when you’re in a heat event like June, is that no air conditioning increases heat risk,” said Lance Wood, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in League City. “The body can’t cool off. If it’s in the 80s overnight and it’s humid, as it most often is in Galveston, it’s going to put more heat stress on the person.”
National data show a clear disparity along race and income lines when it comes to who has reliable air conditioning or air conditioning at all and who doesn’t. Homeless people, exposed to the elements both night and day, suffer the most when night’s cooling effect is stunted.
And while studies of plant life and warming low night temperatures are scarce, preliminary studies show key changes in insect behavior at night impacting patterns of growth and plant viability, according to climatologist Daniel Cox in a study published in the journal Global Change Biology. Additionally, warming low temperatures over time change conditions for plant growth, moving plant species viability, including agricultural crops, consistently northward.
Southeast Texas recorded some extreme daytime heat in 2021 and in May and June of 2022, but nighttime temperatures rose even more, running almost two degrees above nights in 2011, an epic heat and drought summer for our area, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center, pointing to a reliable trend that continues to raise average daily temperatures upward.
That’s true not just in Galveston, but nationwide and around the world as well.
“Nationwide, summer nights have warmed at nearly twice the rate of days, with overnight low temperatures increasing 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit per century since 1895 when national temperature records began, compared to a daytime high increase of 0.7 degrees per century,” according to a 2018 New York Times report.
The Cox study in Global Change Biology confirms that nighttime temperatures are rising at a faster rate compared to daytime temperatures in most land areas across the Earth, potentially influencing everything in the natural world from predator-prey dynamics to plant growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.