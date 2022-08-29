An influx of deep tropical moisture and a weak upper-level trough threatens to bring heavy rain and possible street flooding to parts of Galveston County over the next 24 hours.

While rain chances should ramp down a little by mid- to late week, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible and rain chances should increase again by the weekend as low pressure and another trough develop along the coast.

Stan Blazyk is a life-long weather enthusiast, long-time Galveston resident and author of "A Century of Galveston Weather." He has written about weather for The Daily News for more than a decade.

