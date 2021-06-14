GALVESTON
Danny Asberry El held out his cell phone and scanned part of the "Absolute Equality" mural at the corner of 22nd Avenue and The Strand.
Instantly, his phone app recognized the painting and offered videos, recordings and text to the massive mural’s background and context.
He did the same thing in front of the traditional Juneteenth historic marker Thursday to demonstrate how to access the innovative combo of technology, art and culture.
Asberry El is founder and president of Solel International, a nonprofit organization based in Houston. Solel International added augmented reality elements to the mural and to many historic markers in Galveston.
“Our purpose is to revive communities through arts and culture,” Asberry El said.
Augmented reality refers to using technology to supplement an image with digital information. Solel International created videos, music, art and words, then added those in digital form.
The organization partnered with the creators of Uncover Everything, a mobile app that allows anyone to walk up to particular sites and access videos and more details about what they're looking at. The app is free, and Asberry El visualizes creating more art on the app for more historic sites in Galveston.
Asberry El didn’t just oversee the work. He and members of his organization wrote the scripts, acted in the videos, filmed them, directed them, made costumes, wrote music and lyrics.
The Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau will launch a website this week with videos of interviews with local historians to go with each of five stops on the Freedom Trail.
“We are working with Danny to add all five of the Freedom Walk videos to the Uncover Everything app,” said Melody Smith, marketing director for the bureau. “We’re so excited about this.”
She is already brainstorming ideas for more augmented reality projects.
“What about The Firsts of Texas?” she said.
Galveston has many of the state’s first important institutions, including the first post office, the first opera house, the first building built solely for a newspaper and the first medical college.
Solel International has added augmented media for other historic sites on the island such as the Battle of Galveston historic marker at the Texas Seaport Museum on Pier 22.
“Danny will be able to link to as many historic markers as possible anywhere around town,” said Sam Collins III, a Juneteenth Legacy Project co-chair.
“Galveston can be an augmented reality city and be a model for other cities to embrace this technology,” Collins said. “It’s good for tourism in general.”
It’s also good for locals and for building community, Asberry El said.
“If you do it through the arts, people can express themselves how they wish,” Asberry El said. “If they need some correction or even if we need correction, there is the platform to be corrected but in a loving space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.