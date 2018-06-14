A letter to the editor on page A5 of Thursday’s edition incorrectly asserted that John Paul Listowski, candidate for Galveston’s District 5 city council position, had, while on the planning commission, voted to abandon some city rights of way on Porretto Beach. Listowski was not a member of the planning commission when that vote was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.