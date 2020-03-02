DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators powerlifting program is in the midst of another successful season, as the team prepares to send 11 total athletes to regional competition this week.
A strong contingent of boys lifters — seven in total — representing Dickinson is nothing new, and now the program is beginning to see the girls’ side emerging and improving.
Of the four female competitors heading to the regional championships Wednesday, senior twins Crystal and Nuhoang Phan (114-pound and 123-pound divisions, respectively) are four-year members of the team, while senior Emily Rubio (132-pound division) has been on the team for three years. They will be joined by freshman sensation Deaisha Boone (super heavyweight division).
“We have an older brother and an older sister, and they really encouraged me and my sister to participate in it, and as soon as we got into it, I kind of hooked onto it because I love the competition, the adrenaline rush, and I love helping people and being there for them,” Crystal Phan said.
As the powerlifting athletes continued to put the work in over their years in the program, for some, their progress surprised even themselves.
“I like pushing myself to do things I never thought I’d be able to do, like starting with a really low weight my sophomore year to squatting 300 (pounds), like 195 (pounds) to 300,” Rubio, who also runs cross country for Dickinson, said.
The newcomer Boone was encouraged by her mother, who also participated in powerlifting, to join the powerlifting team.
“I would think, ‘you can’t do it,’ but I really surprised myself every time,” Boone said.
On the boys’ side, the regional qualifiers are senior twins Marcus and Markale White (super heavyweights), seniors Robert Galindo Jr. (165-pound division), Jeremiah Coleman (132-pound division) and Derrick Cobbs (165-pound division), and juniors Deandre Hutchinson (114-pound division) and Kyron Smith (181-pound division).
Headlining the Gators’ group of regional competitors are last season’s state meet qualifiers: Marcus White, Crystal Phan, Cobbs and Coleman. Marcus White also has tied the program’s record in the squat at 800 pounds, and is hoping to break the mark before the season is finished.
Dickinson head powerlifting coach Earl Riccicar has seen this senior-heavy group of regional qualifiers make great strides throughout their tenure in the program, he said.
“They’ve gained maturity and experience,” Riccicar said. “They know that as the season starts and as it goes along, we’re going to progress, get stronger and be more aggressive with our attempts. They’ve done a good job of just letting us coach them.”
In each powerlifting meet, the athletes compete in three different lifts — squat, dead lift and bench press — with their highest weight cleared in each event contributing to their total score.
The boys regional powerlifting meet is Saturday, and will be hosted by Dickinson at McAdams Junior High.
