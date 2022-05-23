Jeffrey Thomas, chief engineer at the Port of Galveston, speaks at a meeting of the Galveston Wharves Board on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, about improvements needed at Cruise Terminal 1 to accommodate larger ships like the Carnival Jubilee.
A small boat motors past the last row of mooring bollards at Cruise Terminal 1 in Galveston on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Port officials say that changes at the terminal will be needed to accommodate larger cruise ships like the Carnival Jubilee. Those changes include the addition of mooring bollards, the installation of a new passenger boarding bridge and other improvements.
Jeffrey Thomas, chief engineer at the Port of Galveston points out a diagram of improvements needed at Cruise Terminal 1 to accommodate larger ships like the Carnival Jubilee. They include the addition of more mooring bollards, installation of a new passenger boarding bridge and other marine and passenger boarding improvements.
A rendering of Carnival Jubilee. Carnival Cruise Line's Jubilee will sail from the island beginning Nov. 18, 2023 and the Port of Galveston is racing to ensure it can accommodate the massive ship.
Courtesy/Carnival Cruise Line
Jeffrey Thomas, chief engineer at the Port of Galveston, speaks at a meeting of the Galveston Wharves Board on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, about improvements needed at Cruise Terminal 1 to accommodate larger ships like the Carnival Jubilee.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A small boat motors past the last row of mooring bollards at Cruise Terminal 1 in Galveston on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Port officials say that changes at the terminal will be needed to accommodate larger cruise ships like the Carnival Jubilee. Those changes include the addition of mooring bollards, the installation of a new passenger boarding bridge and other improvements.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jeffrey Thomas, chief engineer at the Port of Galveston points out a diagram of improvements needed at Cruise Terminal 1 to accommodate larger ships like the Carnival Jubilee. They include the addition of more mooring bollards, installation of a new passenger boarding bridge and other marine and passenger boarding improvements.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A technical drawing shows areas where the Port of Galveston may need to make improvements to accommodate the Carnival Jubilee at its cruise terminal
The Port of Galveston has a big cruise ship problem. The problem is, the cruise ships are big and getting bigger.
With a new extra-large cruise ship's arrival on the horizon, the Wharves Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved spending up to $75,000 to start planning for improvements to get Terminal 1, near Pier 25, and Terminal 2, near Pier 28, ready for supersized ships.
Carnival Cruise Lines plans to send the Jubilee, a brand-new, 1,130-foot long, 182,800-ton ship to Galveston in November 2023. Jubilee will be one of the largest ships ever to sail from the port.
Although that's good cruise news, the port might have to make improvements to berth the huge ship at either of Galveston's cruise terminals.
One improvement might be the installation of a new boarding bridge and redesign of the Customs and Border Protection area at Terminal 1.
Building a new bridge could require a new foundation at the terminal, according to a staff report.
Port staff members sought to hire Jacobs Engineering Group to conduct preliminary work on the cruise terminal improvements.
Tuesday's vote by the wharves board, which governs the port, amended a contract the company already had with the port to do engineering work at Piers 10 and 12, where the port and Royal Caribbean Cruises are building a $110 million terminal. That project is expected to be completed by November.
Tuesday's approval was expected to pay for only some of the costs of engineering, including a mooring analysis and a study related to the new bridge.
The mooring analysis will determine how the pier might be affected when the massive ship is tied to it. The study will simulate various stresses on the pier in different weather conditions, including 40 mph winds.
The staff report doesn't say how much the port might spend to construct the improvements. In 2015, the port spent about $2.2 million on improvements to the pier at Terminal 2 so it could accommodate larger cruise ships.
Another amendment to the port's contract with Jacobs, for designs and construction documents, is expected to be considered at a future meeting, officials said.
Carnival Jubilee can carry as many as 5,300 passengers at a time, and more than 1,700 crew members. Among its attractions are a roller coaster and a "Family Feud" game show.
The ship will sail seven-day cruises to Honduras and Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.