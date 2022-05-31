The city of Galveston and Galveston County have begun a major street reconstruction project on one island street and plan to start another in the near future.
The Galveston City Council last week approved an interlocal agreement with the county to spend up to $10.6 million on the reconstruction of 23rd Street between Seawall Boulevard and Broadway, said Brandon Cook, Galveston’s assistant city manager for development and municipal services.
The work is one of two major street projects the city is doing in conjunction with the county.
The other is the reconstruction of Avenue S between 53rd Street and the seawall. The contract for that project already has been awarded by the county and street work on Avenue S already has begun.
Galveston over the past 10 years has put a priority on reconstructing major corridors that run between Broadway and the seawall. The projects often involve tearing up utilities beneath the street, replacing them with larger sewer and drainage pipes and then installing concrete street surface instead of asphalt.
The city has worked on reconstruction projects on 45th Street and 43rd Street, among others.
The two new projects are funded in part by the bond county voters approved in 2018. The county committed $8.1 million to the street projects, with the city agreeing to pick up the remainder of the costs, officials said. The county will manage the project, while the city will handle logistical issues, including handling complaints and questions from the public, Cook said.
No start date for the 23rd Street project has been announced. County commissioners are expected to award a contract on the 23rd Street project Monday.
Both projects are planned to be completed by July 2023, but officials acknowledged other street reconstruction projects in recent years have extended beyond their original timelines.
People should plan for the streets to be torn up for the next two summers, Cook said.
