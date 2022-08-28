GALVESTON
The University of Texas of Medical Branch held an event Sunday that included a staged car crash with actors, presentations by speakers who have been affected by impaired driving and a drunk driving simulator to promote awareness against impaired driving.
The “Is It Worth It?” event is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation aimed at stopping drunk driving.
“There will be a lot of events throughout the day that might feel real,” said Miranda Culligan, injury prevention specialist with medical branch Trauma Services, who organized the event. “This is very similar to things that happen in the real world.”
Someone is killed because of drinking and driving about every 20 minutes, so it’s important explain the dangers, Culligan said.
As Culligan outlined the day's events to an audience in a medical branch conference room, an actor burst through the doors to announce there had been a crash outside the building and somebody had died.
The audience followed the actor out to a scene with a mangled car flipped on its roof with an actress playing "Katie" sprawled beside the car.
Then, an actor portraying "Jack," the impaired driver, crawled out of the wrecked car in confusion and minor injuries.
Real medical branch police cars, ambulances and Galveston Fire Department trucks arrived on scene to demonstrate what happens after a drunk driving crash.
The event appeared so real that passersby had to be told it was staged.
As Katie was taken away in an ambulance to the wail of sirens, the police administered a sobriety test to Jack. He failed, was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car.
Back in the conference room, the audience was shown Katie on an emergency room table as doctors and nurses fought to save her life; they could not.
A curtain in conference room rose to reveal a family mourning around a coffin.
Tricia Scherer, a retired teacher and a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, spoke about how her son Donald Scherer died at the age of 23.
Donald had been a University of Houston graduate and he was practicing to be a youth minister, when he was killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 9, 2003.
“My life changed forever, as well as my husband and my two remaining children,” Scherer said. “Next February will be 20 years since he passed, and it’s still hard to talk about — that was my child and he’s gone forever.”
Brianna Mohammed, a nursing student focusing on trauma, spoke about her brother's death.
“When people first get to know me, we make small talk and ask simple questions,” Mohammed said. “One of the common questions people ask is, ‘How many siblings do you have?’ or ‘Do you have any siblings?’ For the last seven years, when I get that question my stomach turns.”
“My comfortable family of four dwindled down to three and that is why I’m speaking here today,” Mohammed said.
Everything changed when Mohammed's family received the phone call about her brother, she said.
“The next few hours felt like a mind-numbing blur,” Mohammed said. “I remember silence and cries of despair. I remember throwing up from shock and falling asleep on the couch with a pounding headache. At the age of 13, I was face to face with the finality of death.”
Mohammed’s brother was driving with three friends when an impaired driver struck them after running a red light, she said.
“I will never know the face of the person who caused my brother's accident,” Mohammed said, fighting tears. “I will never know if he was drunk, drugged, on his phone or if he was just too impatient to wait for the green light. He ripped my sibling away from me.”
Many of those who were in attendance were wiping their tears listening to Mohammed’s speech.
Mohammed’s brother was only 19 when died.
“If standing up here today and choosing the career path that I chose, if all these things prevent even just one loss, then I know I have served my brother justice,” Mohammed said. “I know I have done my job today as his little sister.”
Cpl. Chelsea McGee of the University of Texas System police talked about how impaired drivers have affected emergency responders.
“Galveston suffered five deaths from drunk driving incidents,” McGee said. “Not only did it affect families, it affects first responders. I’ve seen nurses in tears trying to take care of those who were killed or injured in these crashes.”
Josh Cools, a flight paramedic for Memorial Hermann Hospital's Life Flight for 12 years, spoke about the tragedies he faced.
“I have had plenty of experiences I wish I didn’t have,” Cools said. “When you talk about it, you relive these experiences, sometimes you feel like you rather not relive them.”
Cools recalled how a man once backed out of his driveway after drinking and arguing with his wife. He didn’t look back when he was pulling out and ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter, Cools said.
“He wasn’t even able to leave his driveway before causing a fatality,” Cools said. “When we got there, we saw the man crying hysterically, over the body which had a quilt over it. When we removed the quilt I realized there was nothing we could do.”
Audience members were invited to don goggles and try a virtual reality drunk-driver simulator.
The Galveston Fire Department also gave a demonstration of the jaws of life, a hydraulic tool use to rip cars open so crash victims can be removed.
“I just hope that people realize these deaths and accidents are real,” Mohammed said. “We always see these crashes in the movies or educational videos, but they can happen to you or someone you love.”
