It might not be obvious what state plans to expand state Highway 146 over the next few years and county efforts to regulate, or maybe eradicate, low-end RV parks, especially around San Leon and Bacliff, have to do with each other.
There’s a link between the two, however, or so it appears from this distance. What ties these two seemingly disparate facts together is growth, development, change.
Call it progress and celebrate it, or call it urban sprawl, maybe something worse, and lament it, but the linkage here is in the steady southward march of people into Galveston County.
As the paper has reported a couple of times in the past few weeks, the county is considering enacting in its existing floodplain regulations tighter rules on the operation and occupancy of RV parks.
The rules would require RV owners to obtain a county permit every 180 days, and to prove their RVs were road-worthy and not permanent structures. The owners of RV parks would also be required to obtain operating permits and track how long people were staying in their parks.
One of the things driving the push for new floodplain regulations is a desire among county leaders for another tool to battle nuisance and crime complaints stemming from rundown RV parks, officials have acknowledged.
County Commissioner Darrell Apffel has mentioned complaints the county received about a specific RV park in San Leon.
“I have said publicly this is about cleaning up crime and drugs in the Bayshore area, and I still maintain that is one of the reasons for stiffer regulations,” Apffel said.
It’s a pretty safe bet that some of the pressure county commissions may be feeling to do something about blight is coming from people occupying the high-dollar houses that have gone up all along that part of Galveston Bay over the past 20 or so years.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Transportation reported last week that crews would begin work Feb. 13 on a massive $210 million project to expand state Highway 146.
The long-planned project will expand the highway from Red Bluff Road in Pasadena through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway.
Plans also call for similar construction from FM 518 to FM 517 to follow as early as 2021, transportation officials have said. Finally, a project to widen the highway to a point just north of the Texas City Wye is being designed and studied but remains unfunded.
What all that means is the area along that new high-speed corridor into and out of metro-Houston is going to change dramatically and probably pretty quickly. An example might be what state Highway 288 did for, or to, Pearland.
We can sympathize with the people living in those immobile RVs who told county commissioners they had no place else to go. Whatever pressure the county applies will be nothing, however, compared to the land value pressure about to come rolling south down state Highway 146.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.