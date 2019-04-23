HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GLANCE
Bi-district round
(x- if necessary)
CLASS 6A
Clear Creek vs. Richmond George Ranch
Friday, April 26 at Alvin Shadow Creek High School, 6:30 p.m.
Clear Falls vs. Pearland Dawson
Thursday, April 25 at Dawson High School, 7 p.m.
Friday, April 26 at Clear Falls High School, 7 p.m.
x- Saturday, April 27 at Dawson High School, 7 p.m.
Clear Springs vs. Pearland
Wednesday, April 24 at Pearland High School, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 25 at Clear Springs High School, 6:30 p.m.
x- Friday, April 26 at Clear Springs High School, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Friendswood vs. Dayton
Thursday, April 25 at Friendswood High School, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Port Neches-Groves
Friday, April 26 at Crosby High School, 7 p.m.
Texas City vs. Barbers Hill
Wednesday, April 24 at Texas City High School, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 25 at Barbers Hill High School, 5:30 p.m.
x- Friday, April 26 at Barbers Hill High School, 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.