Thousands of spectators crowded East Beach in Galveston to view large, spectacular sandcastles. More than 60 teams competed Saturday in the 32nd annual AIA Sandcastle Competition as a fundraising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation. Sandcastles were judged in categories including Best Traditional Castle, Best Architectural Icon, Kidtastic! — LEGO Edition, Best Science Fiction, Best Sports and Houston.
32nd annual AIA Sandcastle Competition
