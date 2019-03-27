GALVESTON
The discussion on whether or not to demote longtime head football coach Kimble Anders and head basketball coach Jerald Temple from their jobs as the school’s co-athletic directors went late into Wednesday evening.
The item on Wednesday’s Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees agenda was one of the action items, and fell after lengthy discussion on other topics, including talk about Austin Middle School’s admissions policy and didn’t occur until after deadline.
The sports-related items called for trustees to consider eliminating the dual assignment positions of athletic director/head football coach and assistant athletic director/head basketball coach.
If approved, the school district would begin a search for a new athletic director, district Superintendent Kelli Moulton said Monday.
No one had been fired from the district ahead of the meeting, but board documents indicated that trustees’ decision could result in staff changes.
Several local residents spoke before the listed agenda item in favor of the embattled coaches, saying it would be a mistake to let them leave the district.
