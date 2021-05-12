GALVESTON
The island's fabled Hotel Galvez officially has a new owner, a new name and the beginnings of a new look.
Hotelier Mark Wyant announced Wednesday he'd completed a purchase of the hotel from the heirs of Galveston-born billionaire George P. Mitchell.
At the same time, Wyant announced he was renaming the 110-year-old hotel the Grand Galvez Resort & Spa.
“I know and respect that this property has a long and storied history," Wyant said in a statement. "However, the new name, Grand Galvez Resort & Spa, will reflect the beautiful renovations and new energy I will bring to the resort and all its amenities."
The hotel at 2024 Seawall Boulevard has been known as the Hotel Galvez, sometimes Hotel Galves, since it opened in 1911.
Some of Wyant's renovation plans were apparent Wednesday when parts of the back side of the hotel, along Avenue P, were being painted pink. The paint job has received with skepticism but observers. But Wyant said the hotel was testing paint and hadn't settled on a final shade of pink yet.
"We intend to change it to represent the building’s original color and scheme to when it opened in 1911," he said. "The original color was pink with a base of creamy yellow on the first floor areas."
Wyant said his goal was to "embody the hotel's beautiful architectural design" while introducing "upgraded luxury and energy."
“My plans include renovations of the hotel rooms, common areas and hospitality settings as well as the addition of exciting entertainment venues, which will bring a new vitality to the Grand Galvez Resort & Spa,” Wyant said.
Plans for the renovations would be revealed soon, according to the statement.
Wyant owns hotels in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. In 1999, he built a Holiday Inn Express at First Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. He sold that property in 2005. In 2004, he built the former Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, 1702 Seawall Boulevard. He sold that property in 2014.
The Mitchell family announced its plan to sell the Hotel Galvez in January 2020, and named Wyant as the buyer in April.
Mitchell bought the hotel in 1993, five years after its previous owners declared bankruptcy and sold it to the mortgage holder at auction. Mitchell Historic Properties bought the Galvez for $3 million and spent $20 million upgrading the hotel and restoring its 1911 appearance.
George Mitchell died in 2013.
When sale plans were first announced, Mitchell Historic Properties President Grant Mitchell said most of the proceeds would be donated to the Cynthia & George Mitchell Foundation.
Part of the family's motivation for selling the hotel was so the foundation could pursue more philanthropic missions on the island, including helping create livable neighborhoods and green space, affordable housing and equitable access to health care, officials said in January.
Throughout its existence, the hotel has been owned by other prominent Galveston families, including the Moodys and the Kempners.
