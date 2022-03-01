Local candidate for attorney general Joe Jaworski appeared late Tuesday to be headed to a runoff for the Democratic nomination.
Incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton also was facing a runoff against Land Commissioner George P. Bush for the Republican nomination, with 87.7 percent of the votes counted, according to the Texas Tribune.
The races are going to a runoff because none of the candidates got a majority of the votes.
Jaworski, a former Galveston mayor, was running second against Rochelle Mercedes Garza for the Democratic Party nomination.
Results in some of Texas’ largest counties, including Harris and Tarrant, had yet to be reported late Tuesday night, however.
Statewide, Jaworski received 20.8 percent of the vote, trailing Garza by almost 23 points, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Garza, a former lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union from the Rio Grande Valley, held 43.4 percent of the vote counted by late Tuesday.
Jaworski carried most of the Galveston County vote at 40.2 percent, according to incomplete but unofficial results.
Garza carried the second-most votes locally with 26.2 percent.
Paxton, a two-term attorney general, finished ahead of Bush with 42.8 percent of the almost 1.5 million votes, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Bush got 22.2 percent.
Paxton held 40.6 percent of Galveston County votes and Bush 23 percent, according to incomplete and unofficial results.
Jaworski cast himself as an alternative to Paxton, who has been under indictment for securities fraud since 2015.
He focused his campaign on undoing Texas Republicans’ actions, such as dismantling Paxton’s voter fraud unit, which he said had failed to find any meaningful fraud.
His campaign promises included supporting the Affordable Care Act, legalizing recreational use of marijuana and creating a civil rights division in the attorney general’s office.
Jaworski was elected Galveston mayor in 2010 as the city was still aching from the devastating Hurricane Ike of 2008.
He was ousted after only one two-year term, largely over opposition to his efforts to rebuild Galveston public housing that was destroyed during the storm.
Jaworski and Garza also ran against Mike Fields, Lee Merritt and S. “T-Bone” Raynor. Paxton and Bush also ran against U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.