Bookings have nearly doubled after Carnival Cruise Line revised and eased its pre-cruise COVID 19 testing requirements for passengers, the company said.
Carnival Cruise Line, which didn't disclose exact figures, said booking activity for Monday was nearly double the level for the same day in 2019 after the company announced Aug. 12 it would eliminate certain pre-cruise COVID requirements.
Carnival, which operates ships from the Port of Galveston, will eliminate the requirement of pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests and eliminate the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests who now will only need to show a negative test to embark the ship, the company said.
Children younger than age 5 sailing from the United States are exempt from testing requirements, Carnival said.
Passengers might also still be subject to pre-board testing if they’re departing places such as Canada, Bermuda, Greece and Australia, according to the company.
The rule will start this year on cruises departing Sept. 6 on voyages less than 16 nights.
“We have previously disclosed strong occupancy projections for the summer, and our bookings through the end of 2022 have also been very solid,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
Mid-August typically isn't a busy month for cruise bookings, Duffy said.
"But it’s clear that pent-up demand for Carnival has not been satisfied and guests are responding very favorably to our updated protocols,” Duffy said.
Carnival will continue to work with medical experts and public health officials to refine its protocols responsibly, Duffy said.
In July, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 cruise requirements, leaving open the option for cruise companies to drop their testing requirements.
After shutting down in March 2020, cruises returned to operation July 2021 under CDC restrictions, such as limited capacity and required testing and vaccinations.
Port of Galveston officials have reported that more and more cruise ships departing from Galveston are leaving at full capacity.
