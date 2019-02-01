PUBLISHING
Open the vaults: Unpublished Salinger work to be released
NEW YORK
One of the book world’s greatest mysteries is finally ending: J.D. Salinger’s son says previously unpublished work by his late father will be coming out.
In comments that appeared Friday in The Guardian, Matt Salinger confirmed longstanding reports that the author of “The Catcher in the Rye” had continued to write decades after he stopped publishing books. He said that he and Salinger’s widow, Colleen, are “going as fast as we freaking can” to prepare the material for release.
“He wanted me to pull it together, and because of the scope of the job, he knew it would take a long time,” Salinger said of his father, who died in 2010 and had not published work since the mid-1960s.
“This was somebody who was writing for 50 years without publishing, so that’s a lot of material. So there’s not a reluctance or a protectiveness: When it’s ready, we’re going to share it,” he said.
Salinger, who helps oversee his father’s literary estate, says any new work might be years away and did not cite any specific titles or plots. He did indicate that the Glass family made famous in such fiction as “Franny and Zooey” would be seen again.
“I feel the pressure to get this done, more than he did,” he said, adding that the unseen work “will definitely disappoint people that he wouldn’t care about, but for real readers . I think it will be tremendously well received by those people and they will be affected in the way every reader hopes to be affected when they open a book. Not changed, necessarily, but something rubs off that can lead to change.”
J.D. Salinger published just four books in his lifetime: “Nine Stories,” “The Catcher in the Rye,” “Franny and Zooey” and a volume with the two novellas “Raise High the Roof Beam, Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction.” The last work to come out in his lifetime was the story “Hapworth 16, 1924,” which appeared in The New Yorker in 1965.
POLICE
‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent
CHICAGO
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett said Friday that he has been “consistent on every level” with the police during their in-vestigation into what he says was a racist and homophobic attack on him in downtown Chicago earlier this week.
In his first public comments since he says two masked men attacked him early Tuesday in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, the black and openly gay actor disputed assertions leveled on social media that he has been less than cooperative and changed his story.
“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” he said in a statement released by an intermediary a day after his family put out a similar statement. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”
Smollett, 36, told police that two masked men attacked him along a street in the Streeterville neighborhood as he was walking home from a restaurant. He said they punched him, hurled racist and homophobic insults at him, poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.
That area of downtown Chicago has many hotels and restaurants and has widespread surveillance video coverage, and although police have found footage of Smollett making his way home — including video of him arriving at his building with a rope around his neck — they haven’t found footage of the attack or men fitting his description of his assailants.
In his statement, Smollett expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of love and support” he has received since the attack — even the president weighed in Thursday, calling it “horrible.” But critics have also taken to social media to suggest that Smollett changed his account of what happened and hasn’t cooperated fully with investigators, pointing to what police say was Smollett’s refusal to let detectives go through his phone records to verify that he on a call with his manager when he was attacked.
On Friday, the head of the police department, Superintendent Eddie Johnson, said during an appearance on WLS-TV that even though detectives haven’t found video of the attack, Smollett has been “very cooperative and we have no reason at this point to think he’s not being genuine with us.”
— Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.