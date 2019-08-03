This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Matilda and Allie.
If you are searching for a loving kitten look no further. Matilda is a 3 month old calico kitty who is full of energy and is the complete package. She is beautiful, sweet, young, playful, friendly, affectionate, cat friendly…the list is never ending. She is a pleasure to watch entertain herself and even more of a delight to see her gracefully sleeping. Her schedule is open for this week so please come by the shelter anytime to meet her.
Allie was surrendered to us in June as her owner could no longer afford to care for her. Allie is a 1 year old American pit terrier mix. Allie is a wonderful dog who does fantastic meeting new people and enjoys being petted. Allie walks nicely on a leash and appears to be house trained. She gets “ants in her pants” and gets super excited, she especially can’t control herself at bath time (her favorite). Allie is well mannered and loves to play “splish splash”. She also socializes well with other canines. Allie is always up for greeting visitors and anxiously waiting to find her forever home.
Need something to do this summer? Want to make some furry friends? Check out our volunteer opportunities on our website and give your time to the homeless pets of Galveston.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Keep an eye on our website calendar for Spring events and adoption specials!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
