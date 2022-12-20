For some families, a big breakfast on Christmas morning is part of the tradition. One Iowa mom’s precise plan for a week of holiday menus recently went viral on social media, and inspired envy for the Christmas Day—the last of seven days of detailed menus — breakfast of “egg bake, French toast bake, bacon, hash browns, fruit, mimosas, coffee.”
Others go the minimalist route, preferring to wait for a big meal later. That’s often the approach in households with young children, where the focus shifts to toys and Santa’s visit and there’s too much excitement to sit down for breakfast.
Either of those scenarios has a place for some fresh-baked muffins. A warm muffin can be part of an elaborate spread of breakfast or brunch items, or it’s just as welcome as a quick, hand-held mini-breakfast on its own. To add to the holiday cheer, try muffins with seasonal flavors such as gingerbread or cranberry.
Gingerbread muffins are infinitely easier to make than gingerbread cookies, and can satisfy the urge to decorate with the addition of a simple glaze or, for more eye-catching contrast, a drizzle of cooking frosting and a sprinkle of toppings. The dark brown, less-sweet gingerbread muffins are the perfect foil to a cup of coffee, tea, or spiced cider.
Another seasonal ingredient — cranberries — bring a tart flavor and even brighter color to a cake-like muffin. While the red berries provide plenty of visual appeal, adding coarse sanding sugar to the top of the batter in the tins creates an eye-catching sparkle.
Muffins freeze and reheat well, making it easy to have warm, fresh baked goods on even the busiest, most chaotic mornings. Microwaving a muffin straight from the freezer takes less than a minute, and it will still be as moist and delectable as one straight from a hot oven.
Whether made in advance or right before serving, there are a few strategies for producing show-stopping muffins. Like other quick breads, it’s important not to overmix the ingredients, because that affects the reaction of the leavening agent, baking soda or baking powder. It’s better to leave small lumps in the batter rather than to overmix.
The leavening agent starts working as soon as it is combined with the wet ingredients, so the batter should be baked right away to that the rising of the muffin, which creates the airy texture, takes place as it bakes instead of while the pan is sitting on the counter waiting for the oven to heat.
Cooks are split on whether to use paper liners in the muffin tin. While the liners make for easy cleanup, peeling them off often results in peeling away part of the muffin as well, making for ragged edges. Spooning the batter directly into the pan will create a slightly shorter muffin with darker, firmer edges, since the batter is in direct contact with the hot pan. If the muffin won’t come out of the pan, place the pan on a damp towel for a few minutes to help release them intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.