GALVESTON
City council on Thursday approved controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.
The council voted 5-2 on the ordinance requiring the park board to move the money into city accounts, and 4-3 on an ordinance affirming the council’s authority to review and approve the park board’s budget.
District 4 Councilman Michael Bouvier and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted against both ordinances.
Mayor Craig Brown voted for the first ordinance, but against the budget approval ordinance.
District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis, District 2 Councilman William Schuster, District 3 Councilman David Collins and District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb voted for both ordinances.
Current and former park board members lined up during the public comment period of the meeting to urge council members to reject the ordinances and to instead consider a new interlocal agreement to define how the hotel tax money should be managed.
“There’s something happening here; but what it is ain’t exactly clear,” Park Board Chairman Marty Fluke said, quoting the ‘60s-era band Buffalo Springfield’s protest song “For What It’s Worth.”
“I saw confusion this morning surrounding the validity of the proposed ordinances and it brought this to mind. It’s not exactly clear what we’re doing.”
The park board and council should meet and negotiate a new interlocal agreement, Fluke said.
Brown lauded the park board’s work and argued the law demanded the changes spelled out in the ordinances.
“I served on the park board almost eight years,” Brown said. “There’s no one who appreciates what the park board does more than I do.
“It’s an accounting change that we’re putting in to be in compliance with the law.”
The park board has about 14 days to transfer the funds to the city depositories, according to the ordinance.
The fight over hotel occupancy taxes had festered for weeks, resurrecting questions about the park board’s role and authority.
The Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston is a governmental entity whose creation was enabled by a special act of the Texas Legislature in 1962. The park board’s purpose is to oversee all tourism efforts for Galveston, a city that today is visited by about 7 million people a year. Although legislation enabled the park board’s creation, it was island voters in 1963 who approved its formation.
The park board is funded through a portion of the island’s hotel occupancy tax revenues, as well as beach parking fees and grants. The organization doesn’t receive local property or sales tax revenues. With the rise of short-term rentals and ever more tourists, park board trustees in September unanimously approved a $47.5 million budget.
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one objected until early October, when Collins said the city and the park board for years had inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Collins also said the city should, by law, have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts. No one has been able to say how that happened without a clear, public vote of the city council.
On Oct. 25, the city council voted 5-2 to defer until Thursday action on the ordinances.
Councilmembers voting for the deferral said they wanted to wait until after a joint meeting Nov. 17 between the city council and park board trustees.
It was the first time since October 2019 the two key governing bodies had met and some insiders had hoped some face time might smooth out their differences.
Park board leaders went to the meeting to pitch the amended interlocal agreement, rather than the city’s proposed ordinances, to solve the problem.
But that long-awaited meeting didn’t resolve differences, descended into acrimony and ended in uncertainty.
Fluke objected to the fact that the ordinances approved Thursday make City Manager Brian Maxwell the arbitrator of dispute arising from the changes.
“We are encouraged that several council members and the mayor were uncomfortable moving forward with language that provided no checks and balances for disputes between the two entities,” Fluke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.