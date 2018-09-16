Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Officials regroup on Pelican Island Bridge plan (Sept. 13)
Sure, it is a “no-brainer” the bridge needs to be replaced. Once the port completes their planning and articulates their intended land uses for Pelican Island and those uses are appropriately vetted, then the city will have a more compelling interest in funding. So port, where are we in that planning?
Richard Moore
Also important to note, there is a taxing district that taxes us today for the sole purpose of providing a bridge to Pelican Island. The original plan had them as the sponsor with the county and city participating to help pay for it along with Texas A&M. They decided they do not wish to participate in a new bridge and want to now do “other things.”
Brian Maxwell
Two types of service are involved. Cars and trucks can be served by a high-rise bridge without a draw bridge. Rail service needs a low bridge and a draw bridge that stays open most of the day will serve trains just fine. Marine traffic need not be affected by either choice.
Gary Miller
News item: Man charged in cat stabbing death after child fires AK (Sept. 14)
If this guy doesn’t do time, his probation should be 20 years of cleaning cages at an animal shelter.
Randy Chapman
News item: 10 years after Ike, fewer properties insured for flood
(Sept. 15)
In my humble opinion, having National Flood Insurance Program is worth far more then if you do not have it. I had paid for it for 35 years and never been close to needing to use it. Then came Harvey and we lost everything. Even though getting the FEMA adjusters to give you a decent amount is extremely hard and frustrating we are thankful that we had it as I do not know what I would have done without it.
Paul Hyatt
Do Real Estate agents make it absolutely clear to the new buyers the flood insurance requirement is “tied to the property?” If not, there is a huge problem here and some people may have surprises coming, or possibly grounds for a lawsuit if this wasn’t disclosed. Who would get sued?
Ron Shelby
There are many homeowners on Galveston Island that don’t have flood insurance because they cannot afford it (or find it cost effective). A home in a V-zone can have a rate that is more than $5,000 per year and not hundreds as quoted in the story. Some of us are now left without Texas Windstorm Insurance Association because they also require flood insurance if you’re in a V-zone. Together, these two policies would add an additional $7,000 to $8,000 additional each year. Add in property taxes and it can really get expensive to live here in paradise.
The new flood maps for Galveston County have been in preliminary status for several years. Once they are finally approved we will change to an A-zone in our neighborhood. Then the above quoted prices will be more in line with reality.
For now, we have no choice but to take the risk, or move. Moving is looking better every day.
Douglas Dupuis
