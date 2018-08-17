Members of the prestigious Club 25 attended the delightful new Hearsays on the Strand on a recent Saturday evening. Those enjoying the ambience and menu items were Fred Burns and Dianne McDonough, Mike and Joy Cowan, Jim and Cindy Earthman, Harry and Ann Forester, Randy Garcia and Dr. Gwyn Richardson, Howard, Helen Hackney, Gerry Hornstein, Mike and Dr. Nancy Hughes Stretch, Vicki Lewis, Jim and Suzanne Little, David and Monica O’Donohoe, Dianne Olson, Steve and Gretchen Schulz, Dolph and Teri Tillotson and Larry and Darlene Walters. They had hors d’oeuvres and cocktails at the private bar upstairs and then dinner followed in a private room upstairs as well. A good time was had by all!
As you can see, this is our fourth “occasional” Regini reunion, and the third one we’ve held at First Presbyterian Church. In brief, my great-grandmother, Artemesia Regini Marchesi, immigrated to Galveston Island to begin an Italian speaking, Protestant congregation for those families who had yet to become totally conversant in the English language. Her role was to provide worship as well as support and comfort for these “new” Americans who were still learning the language and making their way in this country. First Presbyterian Church offered their chapel as a place for them to congregate, and there they made their church home. Each time we have met at First Church, we have retold the stories we loved hearing at our grandmother’s knee and have sung the hymns (in Italian) that they so loved. (It ran last week) There is a great photo of that entire congregation which many of us own. There are several Italian families who were part of that congregation, not just ours, but at each reunion of the Regini family, we have taken those who were in that original photo, and re-posed them on the chapel steps. Ten years has passed since our last reunion and we now have only one member left who was in that original photograph: Jo Lois Alessi Stallings. In tribute to our ancestors who were in that congregation, the current “senior” generation (those of us whose parents were in that photo), gathered on the steps in celebration. It was a very special moment for all of us.
Happy Birthday to Divakid Mel Rourke from his Cathy, Kaiya and Ellie. Zach Powell, Tikie Kriticos, Diva Aunt Jean Broussard, Elisabeth Pelham, Cellia Strain, Jan Cowan Vanderpool, Foster wishes Susan Spurlock a happy 70th; Maggie Stenquist Fuller, Ethel Lou MacBeth, Jimmy Bohn, Mary Peters, new restauranteur Prohibition Red’s David Robertson, Clayton P. King, Ben Jay Stein, D’Lorah Arthur Berry, Jerry Curran Luedecke.
