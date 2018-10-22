BABY NEWS
Schumer endorses
candidates, announces
she’s pregnant
Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she’s pregnant with husband Chris Fischer.
The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin. Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”
Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” She starred this year in the movie “I Feel Pretty.” Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.
MOVIES
‘Wonder Woman’ sequel pushed back to summer 2020
LOS ANGELES
The world will have to wait a little longer for the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which will now arrive in theaters in summer 2020.
Warner Bros. announced Monday that “Wonder Woman 1984” will now open on June 5, 2020. The film starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian superhero had been slated for a November 2019 release.
Patty Jenkins is returning as director and has teased fans with tidbits about the series’ time jump to the 1980s.
The first “Wonder Woman” was a major blockbuster for Warner Bros./DC Comics franchise. The film earned more than $800 million globally. The original became the most successful live-action film directed by a woman. The sequel would have been released a month after the “Joker” which is scheduled to open on Oct. 4, 2019.
PUBLISHING
2 rarely seen
Ernest Hemingway stories coming out
NEW YORK
Two Ernest Hemingway stories written in the mid-1950s and rarely seen since will be published next year.
The director of Hem-ingway’s literary estate, Michael Katakis, told The Associated Press recently that “The Monument” and “Indian Country and the White Army” will be included with a special reissue of the author’s classic “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” The new edition also will include the story “A Room on the Garden Side,” which had been little known beyond the scholarly community before The Strand Magazine published it over the summer.
“For Whom the Bell Tolls: The Hemingway Library Edition” is scheduled for the summer of 2019. The celebrated novel, set during the Spanish Civil War, was in the news earlier this year. It was a favorite of Sen. John McCain, who died in August, and the title of an HBO documentary about the Arizona Republican and Vietnam War veteran.
Katakis, whose “Ernest Hemingway: Artifacts from a Life” comes out this week, has overseen numerous posthumous projects. He has worked in coordination with the author’s son, Patrick Hemingway, on reissues of “A Moveable Feast,” “Green Hills of Africa” and other books, along with the controversial publication of “True at First Light,” which Ernest Hemingway had left unfinished when he killed himself in 1961.
Hemingway wrote five pieces in 1956, reflecting upon his time as a correspondent and participant in World War II. He would tell his publisher, Charles Scribner Jr., the stories likely needed to come out after his death because they were “a little shocking” and dealt “with irregular troops and combat and with people who actually kill people.”
— Associated Press
