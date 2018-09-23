Editor’s note: “In Other Words” is a compilation excerpted from reader comments posted on galvnews.com. These are excerpts of comments that were sometimes longer than appearing here. The editors have attempted to maintain the original context.
News item: Bartender arrests are ‘sobering reminder’ to servers, DA says (Sept. 23)
If more bartenders acted responsibly, I believe the number of drunken driving accidents would be significantly reduced. They make a concerted effort in Kemah and their incidences of drunken driving are down quite a bit.
Chris McMurray
Bartenders are no more responsible for adults than a gas station attendant. Taking the responsibility away from the individual or spreading it around is a joke. Everyone reacts differently to alcohol. The only person responsible is the person who drank the alcohol and then got behind the wheel of a car. We have issues in our society of wanting to blame others for our own issues. Bartenders aren’t babysitters.
David Doe
I’ve got mixed feelings on this one, and potential similar issues, as in life there are no absolutes.
While the individual person is always responsible for their own actions and the results of them there are situations where making those actions worse, when such could have been avoided, need some scrutiny and possibly even punishment. In this case, bartenders continuing to serve an obviously drunk patron.
George Croix
News item: Cities can’t afford
sought-after drainage projects (Sept. 23)
The more this area is built up, the worse this problem is going to get. I see neighborhoods being built that once was a holding area for rain and now they are being built up 3-plus feet and no longer able to hold that rain water. Plus the area is being drained to Highland Bayou which cannot hold all the water it gets now and will not hold all the drainage district is now putting to it from these new neighborhoods being built. This area will soon look like Houston when it starts raining and we will start flooding.
Paul Hyatt
Our first line of defense is slowing runoff and that starts with tree canopy, then goes to natural areas acting as sponges before running off into natural swales, wetlands and bayous. Less impermeable surfaces will help during development, like concrete and asphalt. We should build bioswales that include trees into parking lot plans. Bust out concrete where possible and plant street trees with grates and paver systems around that allow for water infiltration rather than runoff. Every dollar we spend on green infrastructure pays us back four to five-fold.
Priscilla Files
