GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch program will simulate the feeling of impaired driving and also will stage a car crash Sunday.
The event had been planned for about three months, but comes after five traffic deaths this month in Galveston that police allege were caused by drunk drivers.
Participants in the production will try on three levels of “drunk goggles” that re-create the sense of impaired driving. There also will be a virtual reality drunk- and distracted-driving simulator.
“This will be a very emotional production," said Miranda Culligan, injury prevention specialist with medical branch Trauma Services, who organized the event. "It can be very upsetting. But we feel passionately that it can save a life by accurately depicting the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.”
Because of the graphic nature of the demonstration, attendees must be age 15 or older and minors must be accompanied by a guardian.
Culligan, who is leading the event with Kirsty Foss, program manager of The Center of Addiction Research, encouraged people to attend.
“This is something that we need in our community,” Foss said. “These are things people need to see, and they have to see the reality of impaired driving.”
The “Is It Worth It?” event is funded by a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation aimed at stopping drunk driving. The program also will showcase emergency vehicles.
“Attendees will also be able to tour an ambulance and a fire truck from Galveston,” Foss said. “There will also be UTMB campus vehicles such as a high-water vehicle and a Charger, and other great vehicles that people may not know we have.”
Medical branch police officer Chelsea McGee and Memorial Hermann Life Flight paramedic Joshua Cools will talk about their experiences with impaired drivers, Culligan said.
The community has supported the project, Culligan said.
“I’m so grateful that the community has stepped up,” Culligan said. “When we’ve asked for help, they've been donated in a matter of seconds.”
51st Towing & Ace of Galveston donated a wrecked car for the scene and Carnes Funeral Home donated a casket for the part of the production, Culligan said.
“I am very proud to help educate our community and the communities around us,” Culligan said. “Especially with the recent tragedies we’ve had, it’s really important to go out and spread awareness to our community.”
On Aug 6., four people, including two children died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver in Galveston. The victims were identified as Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
Miguel Espinoza of Rosenberg was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.
On Aug, 15, John David Bell, 53, was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while he was riding his scooter.
Yordany Ferrer of Houston was charged with intoxication manslaughter.
“These unfortunate events help us stress our message to the community,” Foss said.
“The crashes were tragic for the community,” Culligan said. “These things happen every day to other communities and families. We want to spread the word as far as we can get it.”
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Health Education Center, Room 1.200, 301 11th St. in Galveston.
Registration is limited to 75 attendees. Go to utmb.us/709 to register.
