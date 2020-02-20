It’s a remarkable thing that Texas, where oil is king, has become the “wild west of wind power,” as the World Economic Forum in January called the state. Even more remarkable is the Port of Galveston’s increasingly vital role in the industry that harnesses something besides fossil fuel to generate electricity.
In 2018, more than 7 million Texas homes were powered by wind, according to the World Economic Forum. The state’s wind power generation the same year saved a volume of emissions equal to those of 11.5 million cars from being pumped into the atmosphere, according to the forum.
Texas is the world’s fifth-largest generator of wind power, and the state’s wind industry employs more than 25,000 people, according to the forum, a not-for-profit foundation based in Geneva, Switzerland, that bills itself as an independent, impartial group.
That’s important to note in an industry in which special interests are using highly paid lobbyists to thwart wind power growth in Texas. But if it comes down to money — and it always comes down to money – wind is our friend.
Texas had the largest number of turbines, with more than 13,000, and the most installed wind capacity, at 24.2 gigawatts, according to the U.S. Information Administration. As wind technology has advanced, turbines have grown larger in the United States, and the capacity of individual turbines has increased with size, as evidenced in Galveston. Since December, the Port of Galveston has received and shipped out 242-foot-long wind blades produced by Vestas Wind Systems, a Danish manufacturer.
The blades are the largest to ever pass through the Port of Galveston, officials said. They’re bound for a wind farm in Seymour, Texas, a city of 2,740 people southwest of Wichita Falls.
Galveston is the only U.S. port that can handle wind blades the size of the new ones, officials said. At the port, the blades are loaded onto specially designed train cars at Pier 34 and are rolled out of Galveston by rail.
Wind cargo was the highest non-cruise-related revenue generator in 2019, according to a financial report published by the port in January. Last year, the port generated about $3.9 million from wind products, according to the report, accounting for about 8.3 percent of the port’s $41 million in revenues, according to the report.
It’s clear this isn’t a quaint tree-hugger phase and some energy industry stakeholders see wind as a threat.
The Austin American-Statesman in April reported the Texas Public Policy Foundation, “with annual revenue approaching $20 million, launched a barnstorming effort over the past year and recently has produced videos to criticize the renewable energy industry.” During the legislative session, according to Texas Ethics Commission filings, the foundation had employed more than 20 of its staffers as lobbyists, paying them as much as $395,000, to target renewable energy subsidies, among a range of bills that align with the group’s small-government focus, according to the Statesman’s report.
No industry goes unscathed by change.
Fossil fuels aren’t going away any time soon and will be required, along with renewable sources of energy, for the foreseeable future to accommodate a growing global population and energy demand.
A November 2016 report by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co., titled “Energy 2050: Insights from the Ground Up,” forecasts the reality.
“Fossil fuels will dominate energy use through 2050,” according to the report. “This is because of the massive investments that have already been made and because of the superior energy intensity and reliability of fossil fuels. The mix, however, will change. Gas will continue to grow quickly, but the global demand for coal will likely peak around 2025. “Growth in the use of oil, which is predominantly used for transport, will slow down as vehicles get more efficient and more electric; here, peak demand could come as soon as 2030.”
By 2050, electricity will account for a quarter of all energy demand, compared with 18 percent now. How will that additional power be generated? More than three-quarters of new capacity, 77 percent, will come from wind and solar, 13 percent from natural gas, and the rest from everything else, according to McKinsey research.
The share of nuclear and hydro, or water power, also is expected to grow, albeit modestly, according to the report.
“What that means is that by 2050, nonhydro renewables will account for more than a third of global power generation — a huge increase from the 2014 level of 6 percent. To put it another way, between now and 2050, wind and solar are expected to grow four to five times faster than every other source of power.”
Texans and the rest of the world use and have benefited from fossil fuels and it’s an important job-producing industry here, no argument. But burning fossil fuels releases carbon dioxide emissions, which, by the accounts of credible scientists, causes the Earth’s surface temperature to increase, which causes snowcaps to melt, sea levels to rise and coastal cities to sink below sea level. It threatens everything from freshwater supplies to agriculture. And all that is a recipe for a real economic disaster.
There also are higher and better uses for petroleum than burning it, such as manufacturing it into durable products.
So, rather than run against the wind, lawmakers, industry and their lobbyists should adapt and run with it.
• Laura Elder
