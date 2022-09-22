It is important for the readers of this newspaper to be alerted to the creation of a myth spreading across this country. It is now fashionable to slowly undermine and destroy the integrity of your local public employees.
On Twitter, Facebook, social media in general and in the pages of this newspaper, government employees, derisively called bureaucrats, are being characterized as rude; dangerously apathetic; petty; tyrants; builders of fiefdoms; power hungry bean counters; grossly incompetent; and extremely difficult to terminate. And none of this is true beyond the usual aberrations of life on this planet.
This orchestrated effort is necessary for the continuation of the myth that election workers in many states were complicit in an invisible conspiracy to elect one person over another in contrast with the will of the voters.
The hatred spewed at election employees has led to the resignation of badgered employees and their leadership, even in Texas.
One should pause and ask, “How does any of this make sense?”
These employees are us. They come from us. They live here. They were born here and went to school here. They are not aliens who we don’t know. They were not recruited from outer space.
They graduated from our high schools and our community colleges, sitting in class right next to us. They are no different than we are. Certainly, some of them believe The Big Lie and will be really surprised when they too get threats of violence from strangers.
It is easy to believe The Big Lie; that somehow the national presidential election was stolen. But to suspect your neighbors? Really, does that make sense?
This nationwide effort to sow distrust now extends to the FBI. The FBI! The most buttoned-down, conservative, professional agency in the United States is somehow now an evil empire, shadow government manipulating our lives. You have got to be kidding me. How is it even possible that you could imagine such a thing?
People in government want to do the same thing you want to do. To do a good job. To be recognized in that job for the good work they do and to succeed in meeting the professional goals of their chosen field.
Nobody comes to a job thinking, “Wow, how can I screw this up?” That’s just not a normal human reaction, and you know it.
When I started working in government I was overwhelmed. Everything seemed impossible. But I was working for Ray Holbrook, one of the finest county judges this county has ever known.
Holbrook taught me a great deal as an assistant to the court, as his assistant and eventually as budget officer for the county. He never taught me to be ugly or rude to anyone or cheat in any manner. We all worked hard to maintain a high degree of professional integrity; just as the FBI does; as the Justice Department does and as our election workers do.
And you know that any other story does just not fit anyone’s experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.