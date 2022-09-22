It is important for the readers of this newspaper to be alerted to the creation of a myth spreading across this country. It is now fashionable to slowly undermine and destroy the integrity of your local public employees.

On Twitter, Facebook, social media in general and in the pages of this newspaper, government employees, derisively called bureaucrats, are being characterized as rude; dangerously apathetic; petty; tyrants; builders of fiefdoms; power hungry bean counters; grossly incompetent; and extremely difficult to terminate. And none of this is true beyond the usual aberrations of life on this planet.

Curtiss Brown lives in Galveston.

