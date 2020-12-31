In a year of pandemic, deals got done and undone, entrepreneurs were made, and prominent businessmen added to their growing empires or fought to hang on to all they had built. In between, commerce in Galveston County continued.
JANUARY
Checking out: Starting the year off with big buzz, Mitchell Historic Properties agreed to sell Hotel Galvez & Spa and The Tremont House to Texas-based hospitality, management and investment group SRH Hospitality Galveston Investments. The hotels are inextricably linked to George P. Mitchell and his wife, Cynthia. George Mitchell, an island-born developer, oilman and philanthropist, invested millions of dollars to revive old island buildings. The deal never was consummated, with insiders blaming the pandemic, which hit the hospitality industry hard and made financing of such transactions difficult.
Rare development: Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam announced plans for Hideaway Estates, a rare affordable residential development on the island’s West End. Karam, who late last year acquired the Hideaway Estates property on the southeast corner of Zingleman and Ostermeyer roads on Gangs Bayou, plans 40 houses in the $200,000-to-$300,000 price range to help meet demand for housing that professionals, including police officers and teachers, can afford, he said.
Centerpiece: After weeks of rumors, developers confirmed dd’s Discounts, a subsidiary of Ross Dress for Less, signed a lease for an 18,000-square-foot store in the subdivided building previously occupied by H-E-B in the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Texas City. The lease signals a turnaround for the 130,000-square-foot shopping center on the northeast corner of Palmer Highway and 21st Street, developers say. If all goes as planned, dd’s, which carries clothing along with bed, bath and home décor, will be joined by another retail tenant in the H-E-B space, developers said.
Sole owner: Amassing more real estate, Karam bought out his business partner’s ownership share in the Mall of the Mainland, making him sole owner of the 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway property in Texas City. Before the transaction, Karam was 40 percent owner and Chris Malooly was 60 percent owner. With the transaction, Karam owned about 600,000 square feet of mall property.
Barbecue backlash: Less than a year after opening in Galveston, Buck’s Barbecue Co. announced the East End eatery’s closure, citing a slow winter season. But owner Jim Buchanan also conceded the difficulty in winning over loyal fans of Farley Girls Café, which was in the spot that Buck’s took over at 801 Postoffice St. in 2019. “There was backlash,” Buchanan said. “I do think that had something to do with it.”
On Target: Crews commenced a $3.25 million redesign and update of retailer Target, 255 Marina Bay Drive, in Clear Lake Shores. Improvements included upgraded exterior signage, modernized design elements and more technology and digital services to keep up with the times and the fast-shifting way people shop.
Pier pressure: California-based home décor store Pier 1 Imports announced it would close half its 942 stores, including one at 6228 Broadway in Galveston, as it struggled to compete online and with other brick-and-mortar retailers.
Property lines: In big buzz for the island vacation rental market, Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals acquired a management portfolio that included 150 rental homes from Deem Realty. That acquisition gave Ryson 200 long-term rentals and 230 short-term rentals, said Jason Keeling, owner and executive director. Meanwhile, Liz Overton was promoted to CEO of Ryson Real Estate & Vacation Rentals. Deem Realty owners Bob and Karol Deem retired.
Chicken scratch: Fans of Church’s Chicken were clucking about the permanent closure of the poultry purveyor, 4825 Broadway in Galveston. Church’s corporate officials never delivered on promises to explain the closure.
FEBRUARY
Name of the game: A name that’s been around since 1991 — Mall of the Mainland — was replaced with Mainland City Centre to better reflect the massive turnaround at the once struggling retail center, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. The 600,000-square-foot property has become home to fresh shopping and entertainment venues since Karam acquired it in 2015.
Restroom redo: San Leon eatery Gilhooley’s, famous as much for bad restrooms as good oysters, announced a major renovation that included much larger and more presentable potties. Changes also included adding tables and creating more dining room space.
Garage gathering: Tired of waiting, American National Insurance Co. President and CEO James Pozzi, other company officials and representatives from Gilbane Building Co. gathered at 21st and Market streets in Galveston for a ceremonial groundbreaking of a much-awaited parking garage. In 2016, The ITEX Group said it planned to build a 232-unit apartment complex at the site of the Medical Arts Building, 302 21st St., across the street from the American National tower, and entered into parking garage discussions with American National with plans to benefit both companies. But discussions dragged on and American National decided to hire its own contractor to build the six-story, 550-space parking garage in the block west of the company’s downtown tower to accommodate employees who sometimes must cross flooded downtown streets to get to work.
Window shopping: Signaling another hefty island investment, American National, which employs about 900 people in Galveston’s downtown and 650 employees in League City, announced to Galveston employees it would completely modernize its 20-story downtown tower, which was completed in 1972. Along with new carpeting, electrical and other extensive improvements, the modernization called for replacing all 1,140 windows in the tower. One of the benefits of modernization will be to make the skyscraper more energy efficient, CEO James Pozzi said. American National’s electricity bill is about $100,000 a month, officials said.
Where there’s smoke: In what would be the first of many tasty tidbits from Mainland City Centre in 2020, owners of Texas Pit Stop BBQ agreed to open a restaurant in the property, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The Mainland City Centre site would make three for the Garza family, which owns Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 2216 Interstate 45 in La Marque, and another at 6612 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Since then, the Garza family has announced plans for a fourth restaurant in the Clear Lake area.
MARCH
Hot dish: After a long wait for everyone who missed the chicken piccata, seafood and steaks, Mike Tucker reopened Gus’ Restaurant in its new building, 3503 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Gus’ closed more than a month before the move from 3402 Palmer Highway, where it had operated for 10 years. Since then, Houston-based Edifis Group demolished the former Gus’ building, with plans to replace it with a 4,300-square-foot strip center that would include Mod Pizza. Tucker decided to move rather than pay steeper rent to Edifis, he said.
Restaurant regrouping: On the day he was supposed to close on the acquisition of The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st ½ St. in Texas City, Darwin Wilson walked away, citing uncertainty in the industry brought on by a pandemic that had greatly suppressed restaurants. Wilson owns the popular La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill in League City and Bacliff and had planned to convert The Reef Seafood House to the La Brisa concept. Reef Seafood House owner Jerry Bulgherini in 2015 put the building up for sale with plans for retirement. Bulgherini, who in anticipation of the sale to La Brisa, no longer had food in stock at the restaurant, regrouped, restocked and reopened under restricted pandemic guidelines.
Case by case: While the pandemic had a sobering effect on many business, beer orders were booming at Texas City-based Del Papa Distributing Co., up nearly 40 percent compared with the same period a year before. Why? Del Papa, which distributes beer and beverages to restaurants and stores in 17 Texas counties, saw a spike in business from grocers and other retailers, whose customers were stocking up during stay-home pandemic orders, said Peter Williamson, vice president of corporate relations and communications for Del Papa, which employs about 380 people companywide, 175 in Texas City.
Far-reaching furloughs: Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta said he had to temporarily lay off 40,000 workers at his casino, hotel and restaurant businesses because of coronavirus shut-downs, Bloomberg News reported.
Going nationwide: In the same month, as social distancing efforts sent food-delivery services to new heights, food-ordering and delivery company Waitr expanded its partnership with Landry’s Inc. — owned by Fertitta — to include all Landry’s restaurants. The national partnership included adding carryout services to all markets in which Landry’s operates. Waitr was offering delivery driver jobs to Landry’s employees out of work because of restaurant closures.
High five? Crews began working on the buildout for Five Below, a tween discount store, near Shoe Dept. Encore at The Plaza on Galveston Island, 6327 Stewart Road.
APRIL
Record-high rate: Fertitta continued to make national headlines by seeking to raise more debt to keep his casino and restaurant empire afloat as closures dragged on. Fertitta, who is CEO and sole owner of Landry’s, which operates restaurants and sizable entertainment complexes in Galveston and Kemah, offered “potential lenders an interest rate of at least 15 percent to participate in a new $250 million loan for his Golden Nugget casinos and hundreds of restaurants under the Landry’s Inc. umbrellas,” according to reports. “The record-high rate generated strong demand from investors, who’ve been eager to participate in new debt offerings for companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in exchange for juicy yields,” reported Bloomberg News, which also said the company already had drawn $300 million of existing credit lines in full, and Fertitta was injecting $50 million of his own cash into the business.
Resort report: A long-planned luxury residential and marina development advanced with the acquisition of the last remaining piece of waterfront property in Tiki Island. Legend Communities and Tiki Time LLC announced the acquisition of roughly 6 acres, where they plan to develop an upscale residential community, yacht club and boathouse resort called Tiki Island Residences and Boathouse Resort. The development will feature 75 condominiums, five penthouses, a more than 5,500-square-foot waterfront restaurant and storage for up to 220 boats on four levels, among other amenities, developers said. After a long, expensive legal battle over zoning, the Village of Tiki Island in late 2019 agreed to settle a lawsuit, allowing a proposed dry-stack boat storage and other development to proceed. The developers acquired the land from Premier Tierra, a subsidiary of IBC Bank.
Plowing ahead: Crews began work on a roughly 19,000-square-foot Tractor Supply store on 4.5 acres at state Highway 146 and FM 646. Tractor Supply is a retailer of home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance and pet and livestock supplies.
Parking plot: Putting to rest rumors of a Farley Girls Café return, Shriners Hospitals for Children bought the East End eatery’s building, 801 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Shriners Hospitals for Children this year said it would merge its Houston hospital with its facility in Galveston, bringing both operations to the island in early 2021. Shriners officials were considering the former Farley Girls Café site — most recently Buck’s Barbecue Co. — for additional parking, officials said.
Catch of the day: Island-based Galveston Shrimp Co. on April 30 finalized its acquisition of longtime fresh seafood market Bay Area Seafood, 1340 state Highway 3 S. in League City. George Caravageli, with his wife, Melissa, long operated Bay Area Seafood. Galveston Shrimp Co. is a wholesaler and distributor supplying shrimp and other seafood to grocery stores and other retailers, but not restaurants. Bay Area Seafood supplies restaurants, among other customers.
MAY
Bankruptcy blues: Opening only to close, Palais Royal stores in Galveston County were returning from pandemic precautions long enough to liquidate inventory after parent company Stage Stores failed to secure a buyer. Houston-based Stage Stores, which operated Palais Royal stores in Galveston, Texas City and League City, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. Stage Stores had big plans to convert the Palais Royal stores to its Gordmans concept but couldn’t overcome financial difficulties incurred before the pandemic in a rapidly changing industry.
Penney lane: Department store chain J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 restructuring and would permanently close 242 of its 846 stores, raising questions about the fate of the retailer’s League City location, which survived the closures.
Room service: The 237-room South Shore Harbour Resort, which had been closed since March 28 under pandemic precautions, reopened. With travel and tourism hobbled by coronavirus fears, the resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd., joined other luxury and marquee hotels across the county in temporarily closing to guests as they worked to absorb an unprecedented blow to an industry that relies on tourism and business travel.
Going vertical: After much buzz about construction at 6615 Stewart Road in Galveston — in the former site of Village Hardware — principals of Austin-based Scenic Capital Advisors said the building would be three stories tall and encompass 96,000 square feet with 19 drive-up storage units, 462 climate-controlled units and 18-ground floor mini-office commercial spaces fronting 67th Street and Stewart Road.
JUNE
Back on track? After what appeared to be a long lull in construction and some litigation, readers were encouraged by signs of life at Adventure Pointe, a train-themed attraction underway on 25 acres fronting Interstate 45, south of Tanger Outlets in Texas City. Representatives said crews for two years have been busy with electrical and concrete work, which wasn’t easily apparent to passersby. But that work had progressed, as had other parts of the development, they said. The park’s first phase would include a carousel, a pirate village with a Jean Lafitte’s ship attraction, a Land of Oz area, interactive games and a venue for live entertainment. Dr. Harvey Slusky announced plans for the development in 2013, but it has been slow-going for the project he’s self-financing. Newer additions to the park include more work on the pirate-themed section, among them an attention-getting giant skull with glowing eyes. Slusky in 2019 filed a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million in damages, asserting he’d been defrauded by people and firms hired to build the park.
Tool time: Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment hammered out a lease in the subdivided former Kroger building, 200 Interstate 45 in League City. The company, which sells specialized equipment such as trailers, trailer parts, power generators and more, is leasing 22,040 square feet in League City Plaza, which also is home to Crunch Fitness. The store opened in September.
Heavy weight: Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness announced it had filed for bankruptcy and expected to secure about $250 million in debtor-in-possession financing, while planning to close its League City and Friendswood gyms among 12 in Texas. “If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11,” CEO Tony Ueber said.
Ground effect: Helicopter service companies Era Group and Bristow Group, which operate heliports at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, finalized a merger in an industry likely to see more consolidation as the oil and gas industry struggles against significant headwinds. The 13 island employees remained in the merger, which didn’t dramatically change much beyond the name to Bristow and the eventual repainting of the helicopters to Bristow’s trademark red, white and blue colors, spokesman Ed Memi said. Bristow’s island heliport supports production crew changes at deep-water oil and gas rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Masked man: Fertitta on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” called on Americans to wear face coverings in public, saying it was necessary to keep the U.S. economy open during the coronavirus pandemic.
On the burner: Restaurant row continued to grow at Mainland City Centre. Phil Palmer announced plans to open Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Café at the center, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The 4,700-square-foot restaurant would arguably be the largest upscale restaurant owned by an African-American entrepreneur in Galveston County.
Making a splash: Developers of tourist destination Crystal Lagoon, 3240 Lago Mar Blvd. in Texas City, opened the 12-acre lagoon — with the longest waterfront perimeter in the United States — to residents of Lago Mar.
JULY
A business is born: Young entrepreneur Cole Wallace, 17, opened a 9,000-square-foot liquidation wholesale warehouse called Steals & Deals in Galveston. The 6000 Broadway business offers overstocked, discontinued or returned merchandise from well-known retailers.
Dollar holler: Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree posted a sign in front of the long vacant Baywood Foods in Hitchcock, heralding plans to open at the 6721 Main St. property. Dollar Tree is known for housewares, cleaning products, party supplies and seasonal goods, among other items that sell for $1 or less.
Bank notes: Island-based Moody National Bank announced it had agreed to purchase and assume control of a Spirit of Texas Bank branch at 1010 Bay Area Blvd. in the Clear Lake area, assuming some deposit liabilities and acquiring some of the branch’s assets, including cash and personal property.
Fortune cookie: Galveston officials confirmed construction work near Odyssey Academy on the southeast corner of 61st Street and Stewart Road was for fast-food eatery Panda Express, which serves American-Chinese cuisine at more than 2,200 locations. The restaurant will open early this year.
The grapevine: Ready for retirement, Gladys and Raymond Haak sold their popular Haak Vineyards and Winery in Santa Fe to a group of partners that includes former University of Houston quarterback Case Keenum. The transaction gave controlling interest in the 20-year-old winery, 6310 Ave. T, to Keenum, Troy Kyle and Austin Elrod. The Haaks retained a minority interest and a consulting role, according to reports.
Remember the Alamo? Independent movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse said it would continue development of a 10-screen theater in Victory Lakes Shopping Center, FM 646 and Interstate 45. But its plan to open in November was scuttled by COVID-19, which has stalled the major movie releases on which theaters depend. Alamo Drafthouse in League City, which will feature a 60-foot screen and full-service dining, is aiming for a May opening, city officials said.
Seasons greetings: Zahid Hussain opened Seasons Food & Grill, a Tex-Mex eatery also serving seafood, at 2701 Broadway in Galveston.
Beach buy: Houston-based Satya closed on the acquisition of 2.86 acres from IBC Bank at 10327 Termini-San Luis Pass Road in Galveston. The parcel is adjacent to Diamond Beach Resort and was meant to be the second phase of that 117-unit development. Satya didn’t have immediate plans for the property, but CEO Sunny Bathija said a hotel or condo, or both, was possible on the parcel that’s zoned for high-density development.
AUGUST
$3 million question: Co-developers REME Companies and William Cole Inc. plan a 15-acre mixed-use project called Water Street that includes retail, restaurants and offices filled with professionals in the former site of Sussan Fine Furniture, 3820 I-45 in Dickinson. To help pay for what they said would be a development yielding more primary jobs for Dickinson, the companies asked the city council and the city’s Economic Development Corp. to consider repurposing a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The city council agreed to shift the $3 million grant to the Water Street development initially meant for the now scrapped Public Market. But whether the project is eligible for the grant remains to be seen.
Showtime: Five months after closing under pandemic precautions, island movie theater Premiere Cinema returned, ushering in a new name, new look and new Hollywood releases. The movie theater, renamed Premiere LUX Cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd., returned after major renovations that include luxury power recliner seats in all auditoriums.
Pulling up stakes: In a move to consolidate, American Fence & Supply Co., known for fencing, gate hardware, metal supplies, dog kennels and more, moved inventory and employees from its island site, 6612 Harborside Drive, to its League City location, 2215 Interstate 45. Joe Custer Sr. founded the business, which has operated on Harborside since the 1960s.
SEPTEMBER
Cool under pressure: Less than a year after beating out European competitors to secure orders for high-pressure tubing from customers across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, La Marque A&A Machine & Fabrication began shipping units to SK Primacor Europe in Spain ahead of deadline.
Tru story: Developer Ricky Patel confirmed construction activity west of Hospitality Health ER in the former military housing complex known as Fort Crockett in Galveston was for 200-room hotel. Patel acquired 2.5 acres at the site in the 4200 block of Seawall Boulevard to build two Hilton concepts as one property — Tru by Hilton and Home2Suites.
World domination: Karam added to his ever-growing real estate holdings in Texas City, finalizing acquisition of the vacant Sears building at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in what’s now known as Mainland City Centre. He planned to move his World Gym, which had operated in a 45,000-square-foot building in the same center, into the Sears space. With the Sears building acquisition, Karam owns 758,000 square feet of property in Texas City alone.
Restaurant row: Karam also announced he had secured more restaurants to complete a food court he had long envisioned at Mainland City Centre — Grazia Italian Kitchen, which has highly popular restaurants in Pearland and the Clear Lake area; Brick & Spoon Lafayette, a breakfast and brunch restaurant; and Java Owl Coffee House. The restaurants and coffee shop will join Big Phil’s Soul & Creole Café and Texas Pit Stop BBQ.
OCTOBER
What’s cooking: A modified Galveston Shrimp Co. reopened its seafood retail market at 8011 Harborside Drive. The island market had been closed under pandemic precautions to limit employee and customer exposure to the coronavirus. Nello Cassarino and family own the company. With the help of Al Fichera of Fichera Builders, Galveston Shrimp Co. added glass partitions to separate customers from products. Work also was underway on a 10,000-square-foot cook room that will enable Galveston Shrimp Co. to make and deliver ready-made meals — from local seafood — to be sold in grocery stores across the nation.
Last call: Nearly two years after opening Fetching Lab Brewery and Taproom on Texas City’s 6th Street, owners Brett Bray and Theresa Hutchings announced the venue would close. They attributed the closure mostly to the state’s order that bars close to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Need a Lyft? The Port of Galveston announced it had signed an agreement with ride-hailing service Lyft to accommodate passengers when cruising returns.
Room service: Karam signed a franchise agreement that will brand his island boutique hotel, underway at the former Falstaff Brewery site, as a Trademark Collection by Wyndham, he said. The 90-room hotel, 3303 Church St. in Galveston, will be an upscale property, Karam said. Wyndham bills the Trademark Collection brand as one meant for “independent entrepreneurs who have built an iconic hotel and are looking to increase visibility and build a legacy.”
Palm reading: Texas-based Wan Bridge announced plans for 94 single-family detached houses in a development called Palm Bay Galveston, marking the first built-to-rent community on the island. The development is planned for land on Stewart and 13 Mile roads, just west of Waterman’s Marina and on the shores of Lake Como. Palm Bay also will feature 20 condominium units.
NOVEMBER
Shell yes: Second-generation oysterman Raz Halili debuted his Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House at 113 Sixth St. in San Leon. The eatery secured Joe Cervantez, former executive chef of the venerable Brennan’s of Houston, to lead the kitchen.
Back in business: After months of closure, iconic Sonny’s Place, 1206 19th St. in Galveston, reopened. The popular East End eatery closed in July after Richard Puccetti, who flips those famous burgers, broke his arm while making repairs at the business. Before that, the pandemic made staffing difficult as some people found unemployment more lucrative than working, among other issues, he said.
On the Trails: La Marque city officials announced Padua Realty Co. plans 82.5-acre development that will bring 246 single-family homes, 22 cottages and a 160-unit, resort-style retirement community to the mid-county city. The development, on the southwest corner of FM 1765 and Delany Road, also is expected to create 70 full-time jobs in the city. Trails at Woodhaven Lakes proposes a blend of housing types designed to allow family members of different generations to live near each other, city officials said.
Apartment answers: Developer M Group Cos. offered details about the building underway at 13330 Holland Road, saying all the work was for an independent apartment community for active adults ages 55 and older called The Huntingdon at Lago Mar. The 148-unit development will feature such amenities as yoga and Pilates studios, a movie theater, outdoor pool and bocce ball court, among other recreational amenities, officials with M Group Cos. said.
Checking in: Owners confirmed three prominent island hotels — Hotel Galvez & Spa, The Tremont House and Harbor House Hotel and Marina at Pier 21 — would end their 25-year management relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts effective Jan. 1. The Mitchell Family Corp. owns the hotels, and its Eighteen Seventy Strand Corp. will oversee them when the relationship ends, officials said.
Suite spot: After more than a year of renovations, Ami and Georgia Meyer Barzilay transformed a long-vacant hotel space into nine boutique office suites in a venture called Urban Works, 601 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Mainland Insurance leased one of the nine available office suites in Urban Works, which also offers a communal lobby. The offices are in what was originally the Harper Hotel, which was on the upper floor of the 1913 structure formerly known as the Livingston & Ellis Building.
DECEMBER
Rise and dine: Franchisee Akash Patel opened The Toasted Yolk Café at Pinnacle Park, Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway in League City. The Toasted Yolk Café is in a 6,100-square-foot space, filling a significant part of the 10,000-square-foot building briefly occupied by Olympia Grill, which closed in 2019. The Toasted Yolk is known for breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar offering coffee, mimosas, beer and more.
No bull: Crews demolished the 45-year-old, long-vacant former Mrs. Baird’s bakery distribution center in League City, clearing the way for a 16-acre development called Grand Oak Village just north of the intersection of Interstate 45 and state Highway 96. “We are exploring inquiries for the sale or build to suit for such users as medical, innovation, the performing arts, athletics as well as traditional pad users,” said James Brockway, broker/owner of League City-based Brockway Commercial and a representative for the group that owns Grand Oak Village. An iteration of the famous Pasadena honky-tonk Gilley’s, famous for its mechanical bull and for being featured in “Urban Cowboy,” was planned for the Mrs. Baird’s building as part of a larger development gone to the wayside.
Apartment department: Karam acquired two small Galveston apartment complex buildings at 717-725 Broadway with plans to convert the units to short-term rentals as leases expire. Karam closed on the four-plex called Sonja and a 12-plex called Riviera, dating back to the 1930s. The seller, DRE Properties LLC, had owned and managed the properties for many decades.
Luxury lowdown: Pending city approval, CityStreet Residential Partners planned a 300-plus unit luxury apartment complex at Pinnacle Park, the mixed-use development anchored by outdoor retailer Cabela’s and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center on Interstate 45 and Big League Dreams Parkway.
