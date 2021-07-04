Galveston County Commissioners Court

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, center, sits with county commissioners, from left, Joe Giusti, Stephen Holmes and Ken Clark while listening to public comments about his disaster declaration and executive order that would commit $6.6 million to pay for local law enforcement to work at the U.S. border with Mexico and potentially aid in the construction of a border wall. The commissioners voted by majority to approve the declaration.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

The commissioners court Friday upheld Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s immigration disaster declaration, leaving open the possibility the county could spend millions of federal dollars for COVID relief to pay for local law enforcement to work on the U.S.-Mexico border and for the construction of a border wall.

The Question of the Week is: Should Galveston County devote $6.6 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward efforts to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border?

Yes

• No

