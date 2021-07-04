The commissioners court Friday upheld Galveston County Judge Mark Henry’s immigration disaster declaration, leaving open the possibility the county could spend millions of federal dollars for COVID relief to pay for local law enforcement to work on the U.S.-Mexico border and for the construction of a border wall.
The Question of the Week is: Should Galveston County devote $6.6 million of its American Rescue Plan money toward efforts to build a wall along the Texas-Mexico border?
• Yes
• No
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.