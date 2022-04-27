LEAGUE CITY
Descendants of one of the city's first families, along with a K-9 search team, spent Sunday morning combing the grounds of the city’s oldest cemetery in search of unmarked graves of the area's first inhabitants.
Tracing its roots back to the late 1850s, Magnolia Creek Cemetery, 701 Apple Lane, occupies 3 acres tucked into the Rustic Oaks neighborhood off Bay Area Boulevard.
The cemetery is on land originally owned by Mary Morgan Coward. In 1854, the Coward, Butler and Perkins families settled in an area that would become the western part of modern League City.
These families made their way from Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, in search of land more suitable for raising cattle.
Many of the members of these founding families were buried in Magnolia Creek Cemetery.
The first documented burial was that of Samuel J. Perkins in 1859, according to a historical marker at the cemetery.
The land surrounding the cemetery would eventually be sold and later developed into a neighborhood in the 1970s and '80s.
A settlement was reached with developers for the 3 acres originally set aside for a cemetery to be kept from destruction.
League City resident Anita Butler, the great-great-granddaughter of George Willis Butler, recently contacted Mary Boyd of K-9 Search and Rescue of Texas to help search the cemetery for unmarked graves, most of which would hold descendants of those first families.
“It’s something we wanted to do a long time ago,” Butler said.
There could be as many as 30 unmarked graves in the cemetery, Butler said.
Boyd holds various search and rescue certifications and has been practicing the craft for 22 years. She and fellow volunteers have assisted law enforcement in finding missing people.
Recently, Boyd had assisted in finding unmarked graves, which can pose a challenge to the most experienced search and rescue team, she said.
The weather, soil composition, vegetation and other environmental factors can make the task difficult, she said.
It’s hard to prove there's a body where a dog indicated, she said.
Experienced search teams can give a good indication about whether there is a body under the ground, however, and tools as such ground-penetrating radar can help establish more proof before action is taken, she said.
Sunday morning's search showed promising results. After several hours traversing the cemetery, both dogs, Emmett and Bean, indicated five potential unmarked graves.
Butler said she was satisfied with the results of the nearly three-hour search. Plans are to install a memorial to those buried in graves not marked in the cemetery, she said.
“These once were the leaders of this community and they don’t need to be forgotten,” Butler said. “They were justices of the peace, school superintendents and county commissioners. They fought for their country. They were very important people.”
