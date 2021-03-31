GALVESTON
No one was ready for the iPads.
In the early days of the pandemic, as the University of Texas Medical Branch was preparing to receive the first of hundreds of COVID patients who would eventually come through local hospitals, nurses, doctors and administrators were scrambling to find protective equipment and designate isolation areas and treatment protocols.
But among the things medical branch nurses will remember for years was the moment they were asked to take up tablet computers and become something more than medical providers.
Time and time again over the past year, nurses acted as online intermediaries between COVID-stricken patients and families on the outside.
“We’ve always been nurturers and healers,” said Scott Woodby, an ICU nurse at the medical branch. “Now we’ve also become healers for families.”
He recalled being asked to help organize a phone call for a patient about to be put on a ventilator.
“They were able to speak with their children, but then unfortunately, the person passed away and was never able to speak to their family members again,” Woodby said.
There’s been a lot of challenges along the way, he said.
The first COVID hospitalization in the county occurred in late March 2020.
Reflecting on the initial planning for the surge, medical branch officials acknowledged they didn’t know what to expect. The largest hospital provider in Galveston County set up triage tents outside its emergency rooms, and officials talked about treating COVID patients in a unit designed for people suffering from deadly diseases such as Ebola.
The unit has six beds, far fewer than the medical branch would need to treat COVID patients during the year.
“It was laughable,” said Timothy Harlin, CEO of the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System.
A year-plus into the pandemic, front-line medical workers at the medical branch say they’re worn down after battling three significant waves of hospitalizations in Galveston County. They’re hopeful there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, however.
The first peak was in April, when COVID was spreading in local nursing homes and the number of people hospitalized on any given day was more than 100, according to data from the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The second wave was harsher, sending the patient count to about 200 people a day in the middle of July. The medical branch dedicated multiple wards to treating COVID patients until the rush subsided.
The latest wave happened in the late winter, when, after a lull in the fall, the number of COVID patients in Galveston County hospital beds each day rose again to more than 100.
Hospitalizations hovered around 50 Wednesday, down from the peak but still higher than other points in the pandemic.
Hospital officials have lauded nurses and doctors for working in the pandemic conditions, often with little relief in sight.
“We’re trying to hire like crazy,” Harlin said. “But everybody’s trying to hire the same people.”
There has been some relief for front-line workers.
For one thing, treatments for COVID-19 have gotten better over the course of the year as techniques were refined, Harlin said. The Galveston National Laboratory’s ability to process COVID tests also was particularly helpful, especially early in the pandemic when testing was hard to come by, Harlin said.
Still, there’s a sense of exhaustion among staff members, he said.
“We’re tired,” Harlin said.
That feeling was relayed by people who have been on the front lines since the beginning.
Those kind of lessons have a way of hitting home, said Giselle Long, another ICU nurse.
Long said she didn’t realize how important things like Facetime were to her COVID patients until her own mother died with the virus in December.
“It only takes a couple of minutes of your day and it means so much to the patients,” Long said. “I valued the time we were able to have with my mom before she passed.”
Since then, Long has taken her own experiences to heart and taken a few minutes a day to brush a patients’ hair or even remove a chin hair before calls to family, she said.
It’s been a challenge to maintain a healthy emotional state while treating patients, Woodby said.
“One surge kind of slows down and we think maybe we’re seeing an end to it, and then another event happens and then there’s another surge,” he said. “It’s tough for the nurses to maintain a positive outlook. But we’re doing it, and getting through it.”
A few minutes later, after listening to Long speak about the lessons she learned and her own experiences with her mother, Woodby asked to add one more thing.
He lost his own father to COVID in January.
